Global Peptone Market Anticipated to Grow at a 4.0% CAGR Through 2034 By Fact.MR Report

Peptone Market

The growing incidence of microorganism-based diseases is necessitating lab testing and the use of peptones, as per Fact.MR in its new market research report.

MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global peptone market is estimated to be worth US$ 154.8 million in 2024. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% through 2034. It is predicted that by the time the forecast period ends, the market value is set to have reached US$ 228.8 million.The growth in the microbiology sector is leading to the rising scope for lab testing. Cell culture media growth is one such procedure that is benefiting from the increased encouragement for lab testing. Peptone is used in cell culture media for the growth of microorganisms, which is fueling its demand.One of the significant factors for the growth of the microbiological sector is the prevalence of diseases that are linked to microorganisms. To study these diseases and prevent their spread, governments are aiding lab testing, by setting up new research institutions or by providing financial aid. Thus, the need for disease-related research necessitates the use of peptones.However, there are factors that are slowing down the growth of the market. There is a risk of contamination of cell culture, whether through mishandling by humans or due to the inherent bad quality of the product. The significant amount of resources that are required for cell culture growth also act as a challenge.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9642 “With the rising demand for animal protection, animal-based products are being treated with aversion. The peptone market is thus witnessing a rise in demand for non-animal-sourced products. Thus, plant and yeast-based peptone represents a significant opportunity for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global peptone market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2034.The East Asia peptone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.The peptone industry in Mexico is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.The peptone industry in South Korea is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.The extraction of peptones from animal sources is estimated to lead the market, with a share of 56.6% in 2024.Collaborations Across International Boundaries by Market EnterprisesMany of the top-shelf companies in the market are adopting the strategy of partnering with local suppliers to account for higher extraction of peptones. Collaborations between Western companies and enterprises in the Asia Pacific are also common. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Hi-Media Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, and Hardy Diagnostics.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9642 Recent DevelopmentsIn November 2021, Biotecnica’s launched its new line of peptones Endolow, which are low in endotoxin and do not require ultrafiltration.In February 2020, Neogen Corporation acquired Abtek Biologicals Ltd.Key Companies Profiled-BASF SE; The Dow Chemical Company; Evonik Industries AG; Allnex Group; Hexion Inc.; DIC Corporation; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Covestro AG; Arkema Group; Gelest, Inc.; Other Prominent PlayersIndustry News-In 2023, BASF announced it would expand its existing isocyanate capacity. The company will grow production capacity to about six hundred thousand metric tons annually.In 2023, Covestro came out with a new line of environment-friendly cross-linking agents from reversible materials while its counterpart; Hexion launched one that was based on epoxy and had better resistance against chemicals.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global crosslinking agents market is projected to be at US$ 13,571.5 million in 2024 and expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% to be projected at US$ 20,283.1 million by 2034.The global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is projected value at US$ 877.5 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 7.2% to end up at US$ 1,758.7 million by 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

