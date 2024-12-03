Aluminum Die Casting Mold Release Agent Market to Hit USD 573.4 Million by 2034, Registering a 4.9% CAGR by Fact.MR

Aluminum Die Casting Mold Release Agent Market

Aluminum die casting mold release agents help produce strong, lightweight automotive components and are thus in high demand across the world, says Fact.MR.

MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global aluminum die casting mold release agent market size is estimated at US$ 308.4 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 573.4 million by 2034-end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034. Primary factor driving market expansion is a rise in the demand for mold release agents in die-casting applications, particularly in the construction and automotive sectors.Melting metal under intense pressure and pouring it into molds to harden is called die casting. Aluminum die-casting mold-release chemicals are essential for releasing heated metal molds. Die-casting aluminum mold release agents provide low nozzle clogging, good distribution, and minimal mold pollution. Special silicone oil found in aluminum die-casting mold release agents keeps it from burning at high temperatures.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9584 Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global aluminum die casting mold release agent market is estimated at US$ 308.4 million in 2024.Demand for aluminum die casting mold release agents is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.The market is projected to reach US$ 573.4 million by 2034-end.North America is predicted to hold 25.8% share of the global market in 2024.Demand for water-based aluminum die casting mold release agents is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.The market in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.The East Asia market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.“Rising demand for aluminum goods across a range of industries, including industrial machinery, automotive, and electrical and electronics, is driving the expansion of the market. The need for mold release agents in manufacturing processes has increased as a result of this demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Increasing Demand for Mold Release Agents from Automotive SectorMold release agents have two primary applications: rubber and die casting. The automotive sector is a major consumer of products from these industries, with the use of mold release agents being essential in tire manufacturing. The automotive sector extensively employs die casting technology to produce metal body parts for vehicles, driving the demand for mold release agents.The construction sector is also a significant user of mold release agents, as they prevent cement or concrete from sticking to molds or molding surfaces like aluminum, steel, and plywood. These agents are indispensable in architectural shaping, such as the production of showpieces requiring excellent finishing, as well as in the manufacturing of cement and precast concrete.In November 2019, the Freudenberg Group subsidiary Chem-Trend L.P. announced its growth with the release of the brand-new Chem-Trend Now app, which is accessible to users in the United States and Canada. Instant access to information about Chem-Trend’s products, including mold release agents and purging chemicals, is made possible by this handy tool.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9584 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aluminum die casting mold release agent market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (water-based, solvent-based) and application (industrial equipment, electrical & electronics, automotive components), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Key Companies Profiled-Moresco Corporation | Dynacast | Chem-Trend | Wacker Chemie | Metal Flow Lubricants & Solutions | Daikin Industries | JODOVIT Srl | Dow Corning | Dongguan Meiya Chemical CompanyAluminum die casting mold Industry News-For more than half a century, Chem-Trend has been a prominent player in the global release agent industry, offering high-performance products. The company provides a large selection of mold release agents made especially for use in aluminum die-casting processes. Chem-Trend places a high priority on research and development and is always coming up with new, eco-friendly ways to solve problems. The business has grown steadily over the years and now holds a sizable portion of the market.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global transparent aluminum market size is valued at US$ 6.41 million in 2023. The market is projected to expand rapidly at 10.5% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 17.4 million by 2033-end, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.The global peptone market is estimated to be worth US$ 154.8 million in 2024. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% through 2034. It is predicted that by the time the forecast period ends, the market value is set to have reached US$ 228.8 million.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.