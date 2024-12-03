GROUPE MAGNÉTO AND VANGUARD PARTNER TO STREAMLINE ELECTRIFICATION FOR OEMS

Milwaukee, WI, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton, a leading provider of commercial power solutions, is excited to announce Groupe Magnéto as their newest Vanguard™ Battery Technology Partner. Based in Montreal, Canada, Groupe Magnéto specializes in hydraulic solutions integration. The company offers a wide range of services, including design, manufacturing, installation and automation of hydraulic systems. It also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic and electronic components.

Vanguard continues to grow its Battery Technology Partner program to help bridge the gap for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) facing resource constraints in pursuing electrification. Strategic partnerships with providers like Groupe Magnéto enable more OEMs access to innovative Vanguard battery technology and the engineering expertise needed to navigate the electrification process.

“Groupe Magnéto is a valuable addition to our Battery Technology Partner program," said David Frank, Senior Vice President and President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Their deep expertise in hydraulic systems integration and strong customer relationships perfectly complement our leading battery technology and power application experience. Together, we will empower OEMs to reach their electrification goals and deliver integrated, high-performance solutions for their customers."

Groupe Magnéto serves a diverse array of industries including mobile machinery, public works equipment, forestry machinery, industrial machinery, mining, military and more. Under its new partnership with Vanguard, Groupe Magnéto looks to help OEMs in the public works equipment and aerial lift markets electrify their offerings. Groupe Magnéto strives to support its customers in lowering emissions and optimizing existing equipment fleets with the latest technology.

“Groupe Magnéto is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality hydraulic solutions," said Pierre-Yves Garceau, President of Groupe Magnéto. “Working with a market leader like Vanguard allows us to leverage their expertise and cutting-edge technology to enhance our offerings. We're particularly impressed with their expanding range of offerings and are excited to collaborate with a company that shares our dedication to quality and innovation."

For Groupe Magnéto, meeting the evolving needs of their customers is paramount. This focus on customer satisfaction led them to Vanguard battery technology, which offers the flexibility and adaptability required to meet diverse demands.

"What truly impressed us about Vanguard's batteries is their ease of integration and robust design, perfectly suited for the demanding applications we encounter," said Garceau. "The battery management system is incredibly straightforward, allowing us to easily tap into its capabilities and scale the system according to our customers' specific needs. This modularity and ease of integration were key factors in our decision to work with Vanguard."

Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, Vanguard battery products are backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network. Vanguard recently extended its commercial limited warranty to eight years* on its entire lineup of Lithium-Ion batteries.



*See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

###

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power

solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and

garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion

batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®,

Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are

designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

About Groupe Magnéto

Based out of Montreal, Canada, with 3 locations to serve all of Quebec and the Maritimes, Groupe Magnéto specializes in bringing hydraulic power transmission solutions to a wide range of markets through its team of dynamic and knowledgeable specialists. Groupe Magnéto provides a wide range of services such as design, manufacturing and automation of hydraulic systems, installation of lubricating systems, manufacturing of custom hydraulic cylinders, design of hoisting and pulling winch systems, start-up assistance as well as technical training. Groupe Magneto has the ability to perform inspections, repairs, conversions, troubleshooting, assembly, and testing of hydraulic components in its service centers and internal workshops. Groupe Magneto is also a distributor of many major hydraulic manufacturers and carries a large inventory, allowing it to respond quickly to the customers' needs.

