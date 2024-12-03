DevOps Market to Drive Growth at USD 51.34 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global DevOps Market will attain a value of USD 51.34 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.8 % during the forecast period (2024-2031). The global DevOps market is growing at a significant pace owing to surge in demand for quick software delivery with improved operational efficiency across the companies. DevOps, which is a combination of development and operations, is comprised of tools and practices that bridges the gap between software development teams and IT operations teams. It helps them to deliver better speed during each stage of the software development lifecycle as well as improved quality. This strategy encourages continuous integration and continuous delivery conventions to ensure organizations are deploying new functionalities and bug fixes faster, and with less errors. Cloud technologies, automation tools, and agile methodologies play an equal role in driving the DevOps market share. Moreover, growing requirement for collaborative and communicative efforts among developers and operations or DevOps teams owing to complexities in IT environments landscape due to the digital transformation strategies adopted by multiple industries domains is expected to accelerate the DevOps market growth.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/devops-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "DevOps Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 97

Figures – 76

DevOps Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 12.10 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $51.34 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.8 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Increasing shift to hybrid cloud to improve operational efficiency Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of automated software Key Market Drivers Growing popularity of DevOps solutions among enterprises

Increasing Need for Scalability to Improve DevOps to Increase Demand for Public Cloud

The public cloud segment is dominating the market with largest DevOps market share. Public cloud providers offer immeasurable scalability, improving DevOps market outlook. This fits nicely with DevOps features, where it focuses on scaling infrastructure and resources dynamically to meet the demands of changing loads. It allows organizations to easily increase or decrease the amount of computing power, storage, and networking resources they use on demand, making it perfect for CI/CD pipelines and agile development practices. In addition to that, the public cloud is home for all the services and tools that is necessary for DevOps teams. Whether it be infrastructure as code (IaC), container orchestration, or serverless computing, the flexibility of the public cloud enables DevOps teams to choose and configure the optimal resources and services for their needs.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/devops-market

Growing Demand for DevOps in IT & ITES to Increase Productivity

It is projected that the IT & ITES sector will experience substantial growth with increasing DevOps market size over the forecast timeframe. A DevOps platform takes care of process gaps between software development teams and IT operations so that updates are seamless and do not compromise with quality. DevOps transformation is primarily driven by two design architectures, Microservice architecture and Monolithic architecture. Continuous delivery (CD) pipelines encompass IT technologies including version control, container services and orchestrators to streamline product updates. Monolithic architectures can result in information silos and repetitive manual work. Microservices allows development and implementation of nodes independently, hence improving productivity and scalability. SaaS and managed environments are provided by cloud providers, while on-prem and physical devices can be incorporated into DevOps strategies.

Rapid Adoption of DevOps to Increase Speed of Software Development to Boost North America Market Growth

The adoption of DevOps practices and principles started early in North America. DevOps was quickly adopted by many innovative tech companies and startups in the U.S, particularly Silicon Valley-based ones, because it helps speed up software development and increases collaboration between teams leading to a faster time-to-market. As a result, this early adoption laid down the roots for exponential DevOps growth in the region. Furthermore, many enterprises and multi-national corporations in different verticals such as technology, finance, health care, and manufacturing are based out of North America. Most of these organizations are generally large and their IT environments are extremely complex with large volumes of software applications/infrastructure to manage. Lastly, DevOps provide them options to have efficient operations process, for cost minimization and ensuring they remain competitive in fast changing market.

DevOps Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing adoption of cloud computing to improve operation scalability

Growing focus on automation tools and technologies

Rapid development of industry-specific solutions to tackle difficult problems

Restraints

High resistance to changes in large and traditionally structured organizations

High complexity in scaling DevOps practices

Difficulty in implementing DevOps solutions

Key Players Operating in DevOps Market

The following are the Top Devops Companies

Microsoft Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (Australia)

Google LLC (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Micro Focus International Plc (UK)

GitLab Inc. (US)

Dell Technologies (US)

Perforce Software Inc. (US)

Progress Software Corporation (US)

Cigniti Technologies (India)

HashiCorp Inc. (US)

Key Questions Answered in DevOps Market Report

Which region was the early adopters of DevOps?

What are the key factors driving the market?

What is the dominating segment under deployment model in the market?

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/devops-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing adoption of cloud computing to improve operation scalability, Growing focus on automation tools and technologies), restraints (High resistance to changes in large and traditionally structured organizations, High complexity in scaling DevOps practices), opportunities (Rapid development of industry-specific solutions to tackle difficult problems), and challenges (Difficulty in implementing DevOps solutions) influencing the growth of DevOps market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the DevOps market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the DevOps market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality Market

Blockchain Market

Cannabis Market

Cloud Computing Market

Cyber Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.