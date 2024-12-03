Milsted Langdon selects Intapp Collaboration solutions to activate collective firm intelligence

U.K. accounting firm will use Intapp Documents and Intapp Workspaces to enable modern work initiatives and enhance knowledge management using Microsoft 365 applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that U.K. accounting firm Milsted Langdon has selected two Intapp Collaboration solutions: Intapp Documents and Intapp Workspaces. These solutions will enable modern work by transforming the firm’s Microsoft 365 platform into an engagement-centric collaboration solution.

Enabling modern work

“Our professionals already use Microsoft applications, and we chose Intapp to build on that adoption and fine-tune the document management user experience specifically to our needs,” said Simon Rowe, Partner and Chairman at Milsted Langdon. “Using Intapp Collaboration will let us leverage Microsoft SharePoint and Teams in ways that support our firm’s structure and the needs of our individual service lines, such as tax and audit.”

Intapp Collaboration solutions will simplify collaboration, enhance compliance, automate governance, and help Milsted Langdon deliver better client outcomes. The solutions will also streamline integration with the firm’s existing practice management system. This integration enables Milsted Langdon to further automate key processes so their professionals can efficiently deliver better service to clients.

Intapp Documents will help Milsted Langdon move document management to the cloud and let teams manage engagement-related content across all of the firm’s data sources. The firm will also gain greater structure and control around collaboration, versioning, enhanced search, and document co-authoring. Additionally, professionals will gain a comprehensive view of client and engagement data — all within the Microsoft apps they use every day.

Intapp Workspaces will extend Milsted Langdon’s Microsoft Teams platform into a personalized, engagement-centric collaboration tool. It will help professionals better collaborate on complex accounting engagements using auto-provisioned workspaces, industry-specific templates, and streamlined lifecycle-management tools. In addition, Intapp Workspaces will support IT professionals by automating the creation and lifecycle management of dedicated, secure workspaces for each engagement within Microsoft Teams.

“Intapp Collaboration solutions are giving us the confidence to move document management to the cloud,” said Mark Smith, CTO at Milsted Langdon. “Digitizing this function sets us up to scale and to enable future innovation, while increasing adoption firmwide will improve data governance, advanced search, and internal and external collaboration.”

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We're excited to partner with Milsted Langdon as they transform the way their professionals work, enhancing visibility, collaboration, and knowledge sharing across the firm,” said Tom Koehler, Global Managing Principal, Accounting and Consulting Industries at Intapp. “By boosting productivity and enriching document metadata, Intapp Documents positions the firm to effectively leverage advanced AI tools like Microsoft Copilot.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit Intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Milsted Langdon

Milsted Langdon is a leading independent accountancy, tax, and business advisory firm with offices across the South West of England and London, UK. Milsted Langdon offers a large range of services for individuals as well as business solutions, from routine audit and accountancy compliance matters to specialist tax advice and planning, corporate finance, business innovation, restructuring and insolvency, and forensic accounting services.

For more information about Milsted Langdon, please visit: www.milstedlangdon.co.uk

