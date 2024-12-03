AMD Announces Press Conference at CES 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it will be hosting a press conference as a part of the official CES 2025 Media Days. The press conference will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. PST at the Mandalay Bay.

AMD senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Group Jack Huynh, along with other AMD executives will be joined by partners and customers to discuss how AMD is expanding its leadership across PCs and gaming, and highlight the breadth of the company's high-performance computing and AI product portfolio.

The keynote will be available to livestream on the AMD YouTube Channel, with replay available after the conclusion of the livestream event.

