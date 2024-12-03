Hapbee Unveils Revolutionary Digital Sleep Solution to Address the Global Sleep Crisis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) (“Hapbee” or the “Company”), a leader in digital wellness technology, is proud to announce the launch of its customized and scalable digital wellness solution targeting the global sleep crisis. In response to valuable customer feedback and increasing public studies highlighting the massive impact of sleep on overall health, Hapbee has launched the Smart Sleep Pad as its flagship digital wellness product, coupled with a tailored Sleep Membership, to provide broad accessibility and a transformative health solution for those seeking an immediate, natural, substance-free solution to their individual sleep challenges.

“Our customers have spoken, and their needs are clear: sleep is the cornerstone of their wellness journey,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. “We’re responding by making sleep solutions more accessible, affordable, and impactful for everyone.”

Listening to Our Customers: Making Sleep Accessible

Recognizing sleep as a top wellness priority for Hapbee users and acknowledging the public’s growing awareness of sleep’s significant health benefits, Hapbee is launching a Sleep-Only Membership. This streamlined and affordable option is tailored for individuals focused solely on improving their sleep. The new membership directly addresses customer needs, making the powerful Hapbee Sleep Pad and its proven effectiveness more accessible worldwide. The Sleep-Only Membership will be available to all Hapbee users for $10 per month.

“For just over the cost of a large premium coffee, our monthly Sleep Membership offers a solution designed to immediately and tangibly enhance the well-being and quality of life for all Hapbee community members” stated Riz Shah, Chief Commercial Officer of Hapbee.

Hapbee Sleep Pad: The Solution for Better Sleep

At the heart of this initiative is the Hapbee Sleep Pad, designed to address pressing sleep problems with advanced signal technology. Hapbee signals, such as Deep Sleep, Bed Time, Power Nap, and Relaxation, allow users to unwind, fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up refreshed—all without substances or side effects.

Shtern noted, “With Hapbee, achieving restorative sleep is no longer a luxury; it’s a reality our members can now experience each and every night.”

Boosted Signals for Improved Rest

Hapbee is also introducing boosted sleep signals, offering greater strength and efficacy to its signature programs. These enhanced offerings aim to improve REM sleep, deepen relaxation, expedite sleep onset, and enhance overall sleep quality—an essential upgrade for combating the global sleep deficit.

“We are so excited for the market to experience our new boosted signals. I am particularly excited for our incredibly loyal and devoted users,” said Shtern. “Just when they thought their Hapbee tech couldn’t get any better, our team has pulled off something so remarkable, we cannot wait for the feedback from our Hapbee community.”

Hapbee Sleep Pads Now Featured in Jumeirah Hotels

Elevating its presence in the hospitality sector, Hapbee is pleased to announce a partnership with Jumeirah Hotels in Dubai. Guests at select Jumeirah properties will now find Hapbee Sleep Pads in their rooms, offering an innovative solution to combat travel-related sleep disturbances and enhance overall guest satisfaction.

“Collaborating with Jumeirah Hotels allows us to extend our sleep solutions to travelers seeking comfort and rest,” stated Shah. “Hotels are in the business of sleep, and this partnership is a highly visible acknowledgment of the importance of Hapbee’s mission to make quality sleep accessible to individuals worldwide.”

Empowering Users with Data-Driven Insights

Understanding the value of comprehensive sleep data, Hapbee recommends using popular sleep trackers to monitor key metrics like sleep stages, heart rate variability, and body temperature. These tools provide detailed insights into sleep patterns, helping users track changes over time. By comparing data before and after incorporating the Hapbee Sleep Pad, users can gain objective insights into its impact on their sleep quality, highlighting the benefits of Hapbee’s technology for more restful nights.

“The best litmus test on the value Hapbee can bring to improving your own quality of life is your very own data,” said Shah. “Don’t take our word for it—your own statistics will tell you the before and after story we know you need to know, not just the story salespeople want you to hear.”

Commitment to Sleep Excellence

As sleep becomes the cornerstone of Hapbee’s vision, the Company is dedicated to pioneering advancements in sleep technology. The Hapbee Sleep Pad stands as its flagship product, embodying the Company’s expertise and commitment to solving sleep-related challenges.

“At Hapbee, we understand that quality sleep is fundamental to overall well-being,” concluded Shtern. “Our focus on sleep positions us as experts in the field, and we are devoted to providing solutions that address the sleep needs of our users.”

