Fr8App Achieves Prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Internationally recognized standard further demonstrates the Company’s commitment to quality assurance and continuous improvement

HOUSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (“Fr8Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRGT), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions that address distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, is proud to announce it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for both Mexico and the United States under the following scope: Logistics Services and Transportation of Goods in Mexico, United States of America and Canada, effective immediately.

This internationally recognized certification underscores Fr8App’s successful implementation of a Quality Management System (QMS) designed to ensure consistent service excellence and continuous improvement. Achieving ISO 9001:20015 across two countries reflects the Company’s commitment to delivering efficient, reliable and innovative logistics solutions.

What is ISO 9001:2015?

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized standard for quality management systems. It provides organizations with a framework to enhance operational efficiency, meet customer expectations, and drive continuous improvement. By adhering to ISO 9001 standards, companies demonstrate their commitment to quality processes, customer satisfaction, and sustained business performance. With over one million certifications worldwide, ISO 9001:2015 is the most widely adopted quality management standard.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of Fr8Tech’s quality management system, including comprehensive audits of processes, documentation, and overall operational efficiency.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said “This certification is not just about meeting standards; it’s a promise to our clients that we will continue to set benchmarks for service excellence and innovation in North America’s freight technology marketplace. Fr8App’s achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification aligns with our vision to revolutionize freight logistics through cutting-edge technology and customer-focused solutions. As we continue to expand our services, this certification solidifies our ability to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders, ensuring they can trust us to navigate the complexities of today’s dynamic logistics landscape.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Fr8Tech is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate supply chain processes. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; and Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

