Arteris Deployed by Menta for Edge AI Chiplet Platform

Arteris network-on-chip IP lowers power usage and enhances performance plus area efficiency, advancing edge AI chiplet platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Menta has deployed Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) IP in their MOSAICS-LP chiplet platform. The NoC addresses technical challenges related to performance and area efficiency in the company’s chiplet platform for edge and IoT computing for various applications including AI.

Menta is a provider of eFPGA IP technology that develops design-adaptive, standard cell-based embedded FPGA IP cores for ASIC and SoC applications. The MOSAICS-LP chiplet platform, designed for AI computing at the edge, uses an adaptable architecture to meet advanced computing challenges. The company’s solution enables a higher level of customization, providing first-time-right design and faster time-to-volume to support next-generation applications.

“Arteris’ technology allows us to achieve the performance and area targets we need for our MOSAICS-LP platform,” said Yoan Dupret, managing director and CTO of Menta. “The proven capabilities of Arteris’ network-on-chip IP ensure efficient scaling of our solutions while streamlining our design process."

"We are excited to collaborate with Menta as they develop their high-performance chiplet,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "Our interconnect IP provides the scalability, performance and power profile needed to support advanced designs for a wide variety of applications, including Edge AI.”

Arteris’ network-on-chip IP automates interconnect design tasks, reducing development time, optimizing power consumption and minimizing die area. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Menta

Menta, a privately held company based in Sophia-Antipolis (France), is a proven pioneer of eFPGAs for ASIC and SoC designers seeking speed, accuracy, performance and efficiency. eFPGA’s adaptable architecture, based on design-adaptive standard cells-based and a state-of-the-art tool set, provides the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design at any foundry. As the leader in eFPGA IPs, Menta embodies excellence in innovation, offering customizable solutions of exceptional reliability. Our commitment to responsible progress, combining performance and sustainability, guides every step we take.

About MOSAICS-LP

MOSAICS-LP offers a unique solution in the semiconductor market, addressing the limitations of traditional monolithic approaches, which are often energy-intensive and challenged by scalability and cost concerns. This is an industrial platform specifically designed for the development of heterogeneous chips, exploiting a universal chassis and based on a catalog of third-party chiplets. This initiative is supported by the French government and forms part of a strategic partnership with CEA-List, the French research center renowned worldwide for its expertise in intelligent digital systems. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to excellence and innovation, positioning MOSAICS-LP as a leading solution in the emerging landscape of IC design technologies.

