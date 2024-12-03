Mediaocean Launches Certified Service Partner Program with Interpublic, Omnicom, and WPP

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, a foundational partner for omnichannel advertising, is launching a new Certified Service Partner (CSP) program that will enable participants to integrate and offer the company’s market leading ad tech solutions, Flashtalking and Protected by Mediaocean, for ad serving, creative optimization, paid social optimization, fraud detection, and brand safety.

Interpublic, Omnicom, and WPP will become the first partners of the new CSP program and continue their use of Mediaocean’s ad infrastructure platform, Prisma, for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing. As part of the strategic partnerships, Interpublic, Omnicom, and WPP will each acquire a small minority interest in Mediaocean.

Bill Wise, Co-Founder and CEO of Mediaocean, said, “To have Interpublic, Omnicom, and WPP as investors and our founding Certified Service Partners is incredibly exciting. We believe their support will deepen the adoption of our ad tech solutions. It will also allow us to increase investment in developing innovative AI capabilities and explore acquisitions to provide complementary solutions to marketers and their agencies as they navigate this complex ecosystem.”

Recently, Mediaocean announced plans to acquire Innovid and merge it with Flashtalking to create a premier global, independent, omnichannel ad tech platform. Both companies will operate separately until the deal closes.

Mediaocean’s Certified Service Provider program will begin immediately and both the CSP and investment opportunity may be expanded to additional agencies. Michael Kassan’s 3C Ventures served as an advisor to Mediaocean in orchestrating the process.

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology that empowers brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized ad spend running through its software products, Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes. The company’s advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people across the globe. Mediaocean owns and operates Prisma, the industry’s trusted system of record for media management and finance, Flashtalking, an innovative ad server and creative personalization platform, as well as Protected by Mediaocean, an MRC-accredited ad verification solution. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

