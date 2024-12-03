Recovery Centers of America Welcomes Michelle Kalz as Chief Growth Officer

Experienced healthcare leader will drive national growth and expand impact

King of Prussia, PA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a leading healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities in the East, Midwest and South, announced that Michelle Kalz will join the organization as Chief Growth Officer, effective November 18, 2024.

Michelle brings more than 25 years of expertise in business development, marketing, admissions, and leadership within the behavioral healthcare industry to her new role at RCA. In this new capacity, Michelle will be focused on expanding RCA’s reach, enhancing patient access, and advancing its mission of saving one million lives.

“Michelle’s collaborative leadership style, deep industry knowledge, and proven track record of driving growth through innovative strategies make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Brett Cohen, President and CEO of RCA. “Her passion for improving lives and her commitment to making high-quality care accessible aligns perfectly with our mission. We’re excited to see the impact she’ll have as we work together to bring hope and healing to more families.”

Most recently, Michelle served as Chief Marketing Officer at a behavioral health company, where she spearheaded national market expansion and EBITDA growth through both B2B and B2C channels.

Michelle has served in roles of increasing responsibility at public, private, and non-profit behavioral health organizations, driving market expansion and growth through both B2B and B2C channels. Throughout her career, Michelle has transformed organizational vision into growth-driven strategies that enhance both profitability and impact.

“I am honored to join RCA and contribute to its vital mission of helping individuals and families overcome the challenges of substance use disorder,” said Michelle, “I’ve spent my career helping organizations grow in ways that make a real difference, and I’m excited to work alongside such a dedicated team to ensure more people receive the help they deserve.”

RCA offers individualized treatment programs to help those with substance use disorders find lasting sobriety. If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to help 1 million patients achieve lifelong recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions – one neighborhood at a time. The RCA Care Model features a clinically proven, full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services at 12 world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most insurances, and provides transportation, intervention and family support services when needed. RCA is proud to have several of its sites recognized multiple times in Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669).

###

Maureen Keown Recovery Centers of America 610.496.6290 Mkeown@recoverycoa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.