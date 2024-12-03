Spire Communications Wins Three Viddy Awards for Original Videos

Full-Service Communications Agency Recognized with Platinum and Gold Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Communications has been honored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals with three Viddy Awards – one Platinum Award and two Gold Awards – for non-broadcast, long-form videos created on behalf of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

Earning the highest level recognition, the ARPA-H Women in STEM Origin Stories video highlights some of ARPA-H’s women program managers and the role models who inspired them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Meriting Viddy Gold Awards, the ARPANET-H Customer Experience Hub Launches in Dallas and ARPANET-H Investor Catalyst Hub Launches in Greater Boston Area videos detail ARPA-H’s growing efforts, facilities, and projects to foster innovations that address the nation’s healthcare issues.

“It’s an honor to help ARPA-H bring its stories to life,” said Ivy Eckerman, president of Spire Communications. “Receiving Viddy Awards two years in a row is a testament to our amazingly talented team and to the vital and compelling work that ARPA-H and our other clients do every day.”

These achievements recognize the exceptional talent of Spire’s content specialists, graphic designers, videographers, and producers.

About Spire Communications

Spire Communications is a small, woman-owned strategic communications firm that works with government, technology, health, and science organizations to promote the work they do to improve people’s lives. The agency’s senior-level team offers clients a full range of communications services and has earned a reputation for handling complex marketing and communications needs for some of the biggest names in government and industry. Across a portfolio of clients that range in size and complexity, Spire consistently delivers the creativity it takes to bring important stories to life. For more information, visit www.spirecomm.com .

About Viddy Awards

The Viddy Awards, formerly the Videographer Awards, are one of the most coveted awards in the video industry. Since 1994, thousands of production and communication professionals have entered their best and most creative work. The Viddy Awards’ goal is to identify and recognize the video artisans who excel in the scope of their own environments. Winners are selected from hundreds of categories. The Platinum Award is given to those projects the judges deem are written, produced, shot, and/or edited in an exceptional manner. The Gold Award goes to projects that exceed industry standards. The Viddy Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). A list of Platinum and Gold winners can be found on the Viddy Awards website at www.viddyawards.com.

