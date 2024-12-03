Hashdex Releases 2025 Crypto Investment Outlook

Three themes may shape the year ahead as new frontier for crypto investors unfolds, according to report

New York / Rio de Janeiro / London, December 3, 2024 – Hashdex , a global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced the release of 2025 Crypto Investment Outlook—Into the Mainstream . In the report, Hashdex’s leadership and digital assets experts review developments in the crypto space over 2024 and share perspectives on trends that may influence crypto investing in 2025 and beyond.

According to the report, institutional interest, infrastructure advancements, and evolving regulatory landscapes could influence the digital asset ecosystem. While macroeconomic conditions may bring short-term volatility, the report explores scenarios in which further innovation could lead to significant growth far beyond the market’s current $3 trillion valuation.

“Since 2018, our team has been dedicated to helping investors understand how the crypto ‘spark’ has transformed into a powerful flame of innovation and investment opportunity. As highlighted in our 2025 Crypto Investment Outlook, we believe 2024 was a pivotal year for crypto, marked by significant advancements and milestones,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. “As part of our dedication to educating investors on this compelling investment opportunity, we are proud to share our views and offer insights to assist investors in making informed decisions as the digital asset class evolves.”

Hashdex’s 2025 Crypto Investment Outlook—Into the Mainstream explores three key themes that may impact digital assets investing in the new year:

Expansion of opportunities. The increasing adoption of digital assets within traditional financial ecosystems is broadening crypto’s role in diversified portfolios and shaping the next phase of internet development.



Bitcoin is becoming mainstream. Institutional acceptance and the growing perception of bitcoin as a store of value have contributed to its broader recognition.



Finding the next “killer app”. The new year could see progress in blockchain applications, as infrastructure developments and emerging trends potentially reveal new use cases.





“In last year’s report, we highlighted our expectation that crypto’s integration with traditional finance, infrastructure advancements, and macroeconomic factors would push this asset class into the mainstream, which is a trend we observed,” said Samir Kerbage, Chief Investment Officer at Hashdex. “Looking ahead, 2025 may be seen as a pivotal period for the crypto ecosystem, when investors who recognized the potential of blockchain technology beyond bitcoin achieved significant returns. As momentum continues and new use cases emerge, we believe it is crucial that investors consider the benefits of diversification within this asset class to fully capitalize on the opportunities of this promising tim.”

As part of its mission to provide innovative and diversified access to crypto assets, Hashdex offers a range of index-based investment products that provide exposure to a wide range of digital assets. These include the world’s first crypto ETF, the Hashdex-Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (HASH11), which tracks the NCI™, which has seen success as a multi-asset ETF. Additionally, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (“HASH”) recently reached $540 million in assets , as of November 14, 2024, becoming the first multi-assets crypto ETP in Europe to surpass the $500 million mark and more than doubling the size of the next largest crypto index ETP. These products aim to provide global investors with exposure to the digital asset class while managing associated risks.

To download 2025 Crypto Investment Outlook—Into the Mainstream, please visit: https://hashdex.com/en-US/insights/2025-crypto-investment-outlook

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto™ Index (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 272,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on X or LinkedIn .

