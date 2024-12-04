Honoring Robert Middleton: A Lifetime of Dedication and Achievement

Robert Bernard Middleton II, Treasurer, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) proudly celebrates Robert Bernard Middleton II , our esteemed Treasurer, on receiving two monumental accolades: an Honorary Doctorate and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Gold Medal Award from the White House.Robert Middleton’s journey is a testament to resilience and leadership. Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, he transitioned from modest beginnings to middle-class stability through the perseverance of his family. He later attended the University of Michigan, where he honed his expertise in business administration, accounting, and finance as a research assistant at the Graduate School of Business Administration.Middleton’s illustrious career spans decades, including leadership roles in corporate finance, marketing, management, and construction. As the Treasurer/CFO of an international business development firm, he has driven innovation while serving as Chair of the Finance, Audit, and Investment Committees. His leadership continues to inspire as he fosters growth and financial stewardship for NVBDC, ensuring our mission to certify and support veteran businesses thrives.Beyond his professional achievements, Middleton’s contributions to the veteran community stand as a cornerstone of his legacy. As the National Commandant of the Montford Point Marines of America, he honors and preserves the history of the nation’s first African American Marines of WWII. Through his dedication to church ministry, volunteer service, and humanitarian efforts, he has transformed countless lives, helping veterans reintegrate into society and supporting disadvantaged individuals.“Robert Middleton exemplifies what it means to be a true leader and champion for veterans,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC. “His commitment to service, both in and out of uniform, has had a profound impact on countless lives. At NVBDC, we are honored to work alongside him and celebrate these well-deserved accolades.”These honors reflect Middleton’s unwavering commitment to excellence and service. NVBDC celebrates this recognition of his leadership, philanthropy, and advocacy, which continue to uplift veterans and underrepresented communities across the nation.Middleton’s philosophy, “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value,” resonates deeply with NVBDC’s mission. His accomplishments remind us all of the power of determination and the importance of giving back. Congratulations, Robert Middleton, on these well-deserved honors.About NVBDC:NVBDC is the leading and original certification organization for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, dedicated to fostering opportunities and economic growth for veterans. We provide the resources, advocacy, and certification essential for veteran entrepreneurs to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.

