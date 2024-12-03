Automated Room Controls Inc. Secures Key Certifications and Advances to Full Production

Warwick, NY, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Room Controls Inc. (ARC), a subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), has successfully obtained essential certifications for its lighting controls system. These certifications, achieved without any comments or required revisions, underscore the technical rigor and quality of ARC’s engineering processes, marking a pivotal step toward full-scale production.

Certifications Achieved:

Industrial Control Equipment UL 508:2018 Ed.18+R:08Jul2021 CSA C22.2#14:2018 Ed.13+U1

Solid-State Dimming Controls UL 1472:2015 Ed.2+R:12Jul2022 CSA C22.2#184.1:2015 Ed.2+U1;U2;U3



These achievements validate ARC’s commitment to compliance and its ability to meet the stringent safety and performance standards required for both U.S. and Canadian markets.

Advancing to Full Production

With these certifications in place and the issuance of its ETL number, ARC is now advancing to full production of its lighting control systems. This milestone enables ARC to deliver certified products to market, ensuring customer confidence in the system’s safety, reliability, and performance.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Capabilities

ARC is preparing to expand its certifications, with plans to submit its product line for UL security testing, further enhancing its functionality in secure installations. Additionally, a UL924-compliant variant is in development to meet emergency lighting requirements, broadening ARC’s application range and market presence.

Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, stated:

“This achievement is a testament to the exceptional work of our team and highlights ARC’s commitment to excellence. Passing these certifications without a single comment demonstrates the strength of our processes and the quality of our product line. With ETL certification now secured, we are ready to move confidently into full production and continue expanding into new markets.”

About Automated Room Controls Inc. (ARC)

Automated Room Controls Inc. (ARC) designs innovative and scalable lighting control solutions for commercial and industrial applications. With a focus on compliance, reliability, and advanced functionality, ARC’s systems deliver exceptional performance while meeting rigorous industry standards. www.ARControl.com

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers’ energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures. www.OzopPlus.com

