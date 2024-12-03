Cornerstone Financing Expands Operations to Ohio

Homeowners in seven states now able to sell fraction of home equity to fund life and financial planning needs

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Financing, an industry leader in advisor-driven financial solutions, has been approved to originate in Ohio. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to broadening access to its innovative CHEIFS (Cornerstone Home Equity Insurance/Investment Funding Solutions) product, a groundbreaking home equity solution designed to convert home equity into financial success.

With this expansion, Cornerstone Financing is now accepting business in seven states, including:

Ohio (OH)

Massachusetts (MA)

Pennsylvania (PA)

California (CA)

Arizona (AZ)

Florida (FL)

Missouri (MO)



“Expanding our reach to Ohio marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide transformative financial tools for advisors and homeowners alike,” said Daniel Anderson, Co-founder of Cornerstone Financing. “By increasing our footprint, we aim to equip more financial professionals with the resources needed to convert home equity into meaningful financial outcomes.”

Cornerstone’s CHEIFS product continues to redefine the home equity landscape, enabling homeowners to access liquidity by selling a fraction of their home equity to fund critical life and financial planning needs, such as insurance, annuities, long-term care and many other investment opportunities.

“Our growth is fueled by the trust of our advisor network and the backing of our partners,” Anderson added. “We are dedicated to creating a seamless, value-driven model that enhances advisor-client relationships and supports homeowners in achieving financial success.”

Cornerstone’s expansion to Ohio is supported by its $285 million financing from Aquiline Capital Partners and Nomura, which underscores the company’s financial stability and vision for national growth.

For more information about Cornerstone Financing and its CHEIFS program, visit www.cheifs.com.

About Cornerstone Financing

Cornerstone Financing empowers homeowners to access home equity to plan for a better financial future. Founded by Craig Corn and Daniel Anderson, Cornerstone merges structured finance and insurance wholesale distribution through its innovative product, CHEIFS, to utilize previously untapped home equity to enable superior estate, insurance, and investment planning through trusted advisors.

For more information about its foundational solution, CHEIFS, visit www.cheifs.com.

Cornerstone Media Contact Zito Partners, Deborah Kostroun 201-403-8185 deborah@zitopartners.com

