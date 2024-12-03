El Pollo Loco Gives the Gift of Savings: Over $100 in Holiday Deals for Every Loco Rewards Member

‘Tis the Season for BOGOs, Social Surprises, and Daily Taco Deals

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars! Starting December 4 through December 15, El Pollo Loco , the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is bringing back the flavors fans love with its 12 Days of Pollo offers. Every Loco Rewards member can enjoy more than $100 in exclusive savings on fan-favorite menu items such as the Fire-Grilled Chicken Burrito, Double Pollo Fit Bowls, festive family meals, and the exciting return of the Shredded Beef Quesadilla and Classic Beef Tostada, just in time for the holidays!

“We’re thrilled to give back to our loyal Loco Rewards members this holiday season with our most generous lineup of deals yet with more than $100 in savings per member,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “In addition to the 12 Days of Pollo offers, we’re adding an even greater level of value by extending our popular 2 for $5 taco deal to every day in the app and online through the end of the year.”

12 Days of Pollo Offers

During the 12 Days of Pollo, Loco Rewards members can use their rewards account to unlock a special deal through the app or online daily, including:

DAY DATE OFFER/ACTIVATION 1 12/4 BOGO Fire-Grilled Chicken Burrito 2 12/ 5 $5 Off $15+ or $10 Off $30+ Online Order 3 12/6 $7 3-Piece. Leg & Thigh Meal and $6 2-Piece Leg & Thigh Meal 4 12/7 $20 8-Piece Leg & Thigh Family Meal and $25 8-Piece Mixed Family Meal 5 12/8 $6 Classic Chicken Tostada ( In-App ) and $8 Classic Beef Tostada ( In-App ) 6 12/9 BOGO Shredded Beef Quesadilla 7 12/10 Double Points on ALL Taco Purchases 8 12/11 Surprise on Social! 9 12/12 Any Double Pollo Fit Bowl for $7 10 12/13 $25 12-Piece Leg & Thigh Family Meal and $28 12-Piece Mixed Family Meal 11 12/14 2 Free Churros + 1 Dip with Any $10+ Purchase 12 12/15 Buy One, Get One Half Off Any Double Tostada

Taco Tuesday Every Day – Launching Cyber Monday

Adding to the holiday cheer, El Pollo Loco is making Taco Tuesday an everyday celebration. Starting December 2, customers can enjoy two tacos for just $5 daily until the end of the year in the app and online. From the Chicken Taco Al Carbon to the Shredded Chicken Crunchy Taco and beyond, this limited-time offer lets taco lovers savor more of what they crave.

How to Join Loco Rewards

Signing up for Loco Rewards is free and easy via the El Pollo Loco app or elpolloloco.com/rewards. Members can access these exclusive offers and enjoy additional perks year-round.

Discover the convenience and flavor of El Pollo Loco this holiday season. Find a location near you at elpolloloco.com/locations , and order your favorites online or through the app for easy pickup or delivery. Are you hosting a holiday gathering? Let El Pollo Loco cater your event with signature fire-grilled chicken meals and delicious sides that will impress you. Explore our full menu and learn more about our story at elpolloloco.com .

The 12 Days of Pollo savings value is based on the average system list price minus the promotional price for all listed offers. Price and participation may vary.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d1112b2-6ea9-4140-b7fc-314b046ee2fe

MEDIA CONTACT: Glenda Vaquerano The ID Agency eplmedia@theidagency.com Brittney Shaffer El Pollo Loco media@elpolloloco.com

This Holiday Season, El Pollo Loco Gives the Gift of Savings to Loco Rewards Members El Pollo Loco is bringing back its 12 Days of Pollo offers from December 4 to December 15.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.