Enphase Energy Unveils Busbar Power Control to Significantly Reduce Main Electrical Panel Upgrades

An Enphase innovation to simplify solar installations and boost savings

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of Busbar Power Control software, an innovative addition to its Power Control™ software. This software empowers homeowners to install larger solar and battery systems without costly main electrical panel upgrades, ensuring safety while unlocking the full potential of their solar investments.

This advanced technology is designed to maximize the power from solar and battery systems while ensuring the safety of the busbar, the metal bar inside the main electrical panel that distributes power to the home. Enphase Power Control software does this by intelligently analyzing and managing power of solar panels, batteries, EV chargers, the grid, and home consumption. Watch a video detailing how it works here.

The Busbar Power Control software unlocks bigger systems and enables homeowners to maximize the usable power from an Enphase Energy System without requiring an upgrade to the main electrical panel. This can optimize savings from self-consuming solar and battery electricity, as well as increase power exports to the grid, maximizing the value of electricity rates under dynamic rate structures like NEM 3.0. In California, during certain months with the highest electricity rates, homeowners could see hundreds of dollars of value with Busbar Power Control software. Customers could also save thousands of dollars from avoiding a main electrical panel upgrade.

“The release of Busbar Power Control software allows us to utilize Enphase technology to avoid costly panel upgrades and save time on complicated designs,” said Andy Gallagher, product innovation manager at Baker Home Energy. “This is a big deal for our customers. The commissioning was a breeze, and we’re able to reach a wider customer base because of product innovations like this.”

"The ability to dynamically control the busbar power is transforming how we approach system designs," said Cory Johnson, owner of New Day Solar. "Our clients can now maximize their solar investments and benefit from increased energy output and grid exports, thanks to this cutting-edge technology from Enphase."

"With Busbar Power Control software, Enphase continues to set new standards for solar innovation, making clean energy smarter, safer, and more accessible,” said Ken Fong, vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.

Enphase Power Control software is certified under UL3141 and UL1741 and now available in production for a variety of solar-plus storage combinations, with or without backup capabilities. Installers can now also use the Solargraf® platform, its cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software, to model systems to include the new Enphase Power Control with all its benefits.

Busbar Power Control is available today as a software update for customers. To discover how Power Control can transform your solar energy system, visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

