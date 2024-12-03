RTI Appoints Three New Advisory Board Members to Address Growing Business in Commercial Markets

Experienced Leaders from Software Sales, Medical Devices and Agriculture will Help Expand the Company’s Business Across Key Markets

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, announced the addition of three new Advisory Board members to accelerate growth in its commercial markets. Jennifer Esposito , Melissa Campbell and Nancy Post will join the existing Advisory Board to help strengthen the company’s go-to-market strategy in Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture and other commercial markets.

“We proudly welcome Jennifer, Melissa and Nancy to our Advisory Board. Their counsel and backgrounds will be key as we refine our go-to-market strategies,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “These accomplished leaders bring a wealth of expertise that align with RTI’s commitment to drive technology advancements in critical sectors. Together, we will accelerate RTI’s success and continue to deliver transformative solutions to power the future of smart, connected systems.”

Jennifer Esposito, Board Director at Vivalink, is a recognized leader in augmented reality, spatial computing, AI and IoT, with a strong background of driving innovation in healthcare, life sciences, medical devices and biotech. She has delivered business growth and operational success across startups and large organizations such as Magic Leap and GE HealthCare. As the former General Manager of Intel's Health and Life Sciences group and the co-chair of key global health initiatives, Esposito has influenced policy and forged partnerships with organizations including the UN, WHO, and US CDC.

“I’m excited to contribute to RTI’s mission of transforming industries with real-time, software-defined solutions,” said Esposito. “RTI’s technology is uniquely positioned to drive innovation in environments where precision and reliability are essential, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help accelerate the adoption of these solutions in critical sectors like healthcare and beyond.”

Melissa Campbell has a proven track record of driving high-performance go-to-market strategies across enterprises, from dynamic startups to global leaders. As Chief Revenue Officer of SmartBear—a leader in AI-driven solutions that redefine software quality—she steers sales and customer success teams with an innovative, data-driven approach. Committed to fostering a high-energy, goal-oriented culture, Campbell empowers teams to deliver exceptional results, giving customers the visibility and confidence they need to achieve their goals in today’s fast-paced digital world.

“I am honored to join RTI’s Advisory Board and contribute to a company at the forefront of smart world systems,” said Campbell. “RTI’s cutting-edge technology and steadfast commitment to innovation across industries uniquely positions it to shape the future of complex, data-driven systems. I look forward to contributing my experience in go-to-market strategy to help guide RTI’s continued growth and leadership.”

Nancy Post brings decades of experience as a technology leader, including her tenure as Vice President of Technology at John Deere, where she led digital transformation and innovation initiatives. Now as a Founder of Elite Insight Coach, Post guides teams in turning complex concepts into transformative technology solutions that drive industry change.

“I’m thrilled to join the RTI Advisory Board and support the company’s vision for intelligent distributed systems,” said Post. “With my passion for advancing cutting-edge technology, I look forward to helping RTI drive transformative change across industries that demand high-performance, real-time solutions.”

With their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience, the Advisory Board members will bring invaluable insights to support RTI’s mission to deliver software that enables real-time communication across modular and mission-critical systems worldwide.



About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

