DCCA AWARDED $60M CONTRACT FROM U.S. CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES FOR NEW MEDICARE TRANSACTION FACILITATOR DATA MODULE

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a Veteran-Owned Business specializing in system development, cloud computing, cyber security, and big data analytics, has been awarded a $60 million contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). DCCA will develop the Medicare Transaction Facilitator Data Module (MTF DM) in support of the new Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program. The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program was established to implement legislative guidance from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), with the aim of reducing Medicare Part B and Part D drug costs for certain high expenditure, single source drugs.

DCCA’s MTF DM solution will leverage DevSecOps, Agile methodologies, human-centered design (HCD), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to deliver a fully operational system. DCCA brings a wealth of experience with rapid development, having previously delivered relevant solutions to other centers within CMS as well as other federal customers. The new MTF DM will facilitate the exchange of certain claim-level data elements and payment-related data elements for selected drugs to enable drug manufacturers to complete timely effectuation of negotiated drug prices.

"DCCA is honored to partner with CMS on such a vital initiative," said David Bower, DCCA’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “With the rising costs of prescription drugs impacting Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, we are proud to have been selected to deliver a solution that helps reduce the financial strain on some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

About Data Computer Corporation of America

DCCA is a veteran-owned company based out of Ellicott City, MD, that provides a wide range of technology support, including DevSecOps, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, and testing services to various IC, Defense, and Health agencies. Rated CMMI ML 5 DEV and CMMI ML 5 SVC, DCCA provides disciplined, defined, and institutionalized approaches to technology development and maintenance. In addition to its CMMI rating, DCCA has also achieved ISO-9001 ISO-27001 and ISO-20000. As a successful IT and engineering services provider, DCCA works collaboratively with its customers to ensure performance quality, schedule adherence, and cost control and avoidance. More information is available about DCCA at www.dcca.com.

