The Influence Agency earns five wins in Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards, including ‘Best Advertising / Marketing Agency’

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency has been recognized as one of Toronto’s top creative agencies with a remarkable sweep at the Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards, taking home five accolades , including four first-place (Diamond) titles in the categories of Advertising / Marketing Agency, Best Graphic Design Services, Best Photography Studio / Services, and Best Videography Services. The company also earned second place (Platinum) recognition for Best Web Services / Design.

The Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate local excellence, with community members nominating and voting for their favourite businesses across the Greater Toronto Area. The Influence Agency’s wins underscore its unparalleled commitment to creativity, quality, and impactful digital solutions that drive results.

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible partnerships we’ve built with our clients and the dedication of our team to delivering exceptional work,” said Stephanie Walker, Partner and VP of Client Solutions at The Influence Agency. “Winning five awards in such competitive categories is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of. As we look to the future, we’re excited to continue creating award-winning work that elevates our clients and strengthens our ties within Toronto, Canada, and the U.S.”

These awards follow the announcement of another significant achievement for The Influence Agency. Earlier this year, the agency’s annual trends report, The Yearbook , earned Gold for Annual Report at the 2024 Summit Creative Awards , solidifying its reputation as an innovative leader across the digital marketing landscape.

For a complete list of this year’s winners, visit thestar.com/readerschoice-toronto .

About the Influence Agency

The Influence Agency (Summit Creative Award winner, 2021-2024) is a North American-based, full-service digital marketing agency renowned for its innovative approach to influencer marketing and digital strategy. Since 2017, The Influence Agency has rapidly grown into one of the most sought-after firms, delivering some of the industry’s most impactful influencer and digital marketing campaigns. Collaborating with notable brands, such as Warner Bros., Puma, Chevrolet, and VTech the agency excels in crafting authentic, results-driven strategies that elevate brand engagement and fuel growth.

Media inquiries:

Tanya Cruz, Director of Communications

The Influence Agency

Tcruz@theinfluenceagency.com

416.254.2944

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.