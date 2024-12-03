Tolentino: Does LTO have too much on its (license) plate?

PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release

December 3, 2024 Does LTO have too much on its (license) plate?

Privilege Speech delivered by Senator Francis "TOL" N. Tolentino Mr. Senate President, esteemed colleagues, sa ating mga kababayan, magandang hapon po sa ating lahat. Mr. President, when we speak of progress, we can argue that our nation's most significant roadblock lies within our roads. We fall victim to this every day-- from pernicious traffic jams to snaking queues of commuters for mass transportation. Today, however, I'll speak of the most emblematic of our issue-laden transportation system -- the gross backlog of license plates. This systemic problem impacts both motorcycle riders and four-wheeled vehicle owners, who are forced to ply our roads without proper identification, though no fault of their own. This not only poses challenges for vehicle owners but also compromises road safety and legal compliance. An alarming backlog of 12.5 million license plates was reported by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in February 2024. This staggering number includes 9.155 million motorcycle plates and 3.393 million motor vehicle plates. This data speaks of brazen disregard for millions of Filipinos who rely on their vehicles for their everyday living and some, as their means of livelihood. Despite efforts to implement 24-hour production shifts, the backlog persists, raising serious concerns about the LTO's operational efficiency, resource allocation, and strategic planning. We dare ask, Mr. President, "Does LTO have too much on its plate it can barely deliver its mandate for license plates?" In March of this year, during the deliberations of Senate Bill No. 2555, the LTO projected that it would only be able to produce 3.7 million plates by mid-2024, with the remainder expected by the end of the year. Despite the admission of shortcomings from their end, the LTO issued Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2024-2721. This directive aimed to prohibit the use of temporary plates starting September 1, 2024, with penalties for non-compliance. Mr. President, "the nerve" of LTO, as the public would say. And we cannot blame them. While the intention was to expedite the resolution of our plate issues, it inadvertently places additional pressure on vehicle owners who are already facing challenges due to the backlog. In September, I responded to the outcry of the Filipino people -- agad po nating tinawag ang pansin ng LTO para ipagpaliban muna ang nasabing direktiba -- and due to my persistent advocacy and highlighting of these issues, I was able to secure an extension of the deadline to December 31, 2024. While this extension offers some relief, we must acknowledge that the underlying problems remain. The backlog continues, raising serious questions about the LTO's capacity to fulfill its commitments. -- Disyembre na po ngayon at ilang tulog nalang e buwan na ng Enero. Nasaan na po ang sinasabi ng LTO na bago matapos ang taon na ito ay maibibigay na ang mga plakang inaasam ng ating mga kababayan? Tila di po yata ito matutupad, dahil hanggang ngayon ay marami pa rin ang naghihintay para sa kanilang mga plaka. Mga kababayan, dalawampu't walong araw nalang po mula ngayon ang napipintong deadline. Kataasan ay extension na naman ang ating makukuha kaysa ang mga nakabinbing mga plaka. Just last October 23, during the hearing of the Committee on Public Services headed by our colleague Sen. Raffy Tulfo, LTO stated that they have committed to the President to finish the backlogs of all motorcycle or motor vehicle plates by June 2025. So makikita na nausog na naman ang targeted date from the end of this year to June 2025. Mr. President, the inability to resolve this backlog undermines public trust and confidence in our government agencies, the Department of Transportation in general and the Land Transportation Office in particular. It likewise emphasizes the glaring problem in our national transport system and highlights a pressing need for systemic reform. As we look to the future, we must hold the LTO accountable and push for effective solutions. We must advocate for increased production, streamlined processes, and better communication. The promise of timely delivery of license plates is not just an administrative issue; it is about restoring trust in our transportation system and ensuring that every vehicle owner can operate with peace of mind. This stark reality highlights an ongoing struggle to meet the demand we have all felt. I call upon the LTO to provide a clear and actionable plan to resolve the backlog and to communicate transparently with the public. -- Ipaliwanag po ninyo sa amin at sa ating mga kababayan kung ano bang estado ng produksyon ng mga plaka? Saan may problema at anong solusyon ninyo? Hindi yung puro pangako ng projections na hindi naman natutupad. At sana naman, habang hindi ninyo maibigay ang mga plaka, iwasan nating maglabas ng mga direktibang nakakadagdag lamang ng kalituhan sa ating mga motorista.--- Vehicle owners should not bear the brunt of systemic inefficiencies, nor should they be penalized for a situation they did not create. It is imperative that the LTO delivers on its promises and implements effective solutions that prioritize the needs and safety of all road users. I urge the LTO to prioritize transparency and accountability and to take decisive action to address this crisis. Let us work together to ensure that our transportation system is fair, efficient, and responsive to the needs of all vehicle owners. No vehicle owner should be left in uncertainty and anxiety nor face penalties for systemic failures beyond their control. Together, we can resolve this crisis and restore public confidence in our transportation infrastructure. Maraming salamat po Ginoong Pangulo!

