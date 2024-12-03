PRIB: Senate adopts resolution commending PH Jiu-Jitsu Team

PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release

December 3, 2024 Senate adopts resolution commending PH Jiu-Jitsu Team The Senate on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, adopted Senate Resolution No. 1245 congratulating and commending the Philippine team under the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines for their exceptional performance and medal haul in the 2024 Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championships in Heraklion, Greece. Sen. Pia Cayetano, author of the resolution, said the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines (JJIF) is the national sports association for Jiu-Jitsu which was established in 2015 with the purpose of leading the development of the sports in the country. "Our national athletes' exceptional achievements at the World Championships stand as a testament to their hard work and discipline, coupled with the unwavering dedication and support of their coaching and training staff," Cayetano stated in her resolution. "This success serves as an inspiration to the Filipino people, highlighting the Philippines' growing recognition and further potential in international martial arts, ultimately fostering the rise and development of world-class Filipino martial artists," she added. The 2024 JJIF World Championships held in Heraklion, Greece from October 23 to 28 for adult division, and October 29 to November 3 for the youth division, which brought together over 780 elite martial artists from 58 nations who competed in various categories of the sport, stands as one of the most prestigious international competitions in the world of martial arts. The JJIF proudly represented the Philippines in the World Championships and achieved a remarkable feat by winning a total of 20 medals: eight won by the youth team and 12 won by the adult team. This is broken down into four golds, two silvers, and 14 bronzes across different weight and age categories. The winners among youth category are Eavan Chang, Eliecha Malilay, Isabella Butler, Zeus Babanto, Mara Sarinas, Ellise Malilay, Jin Ong, Blla Salamillas, Cole Shuster, Blaine Tagudena. Winners from adult category are Kimberly Custodio, Jollirine Co, Annie Ramirez, Romeo Arellano, Joanne Tan, Daniella Palanca, Dylan Valmores, and Apryl Eppinger. "This victory serves as an inspiration to the Filipino people and underscores the Philippines growing recognition on the global stage of martial arts. It highlights the tremendous potential of our athletes and paves the way for the rise of our world class martial artists," Cayetano said in her speech.

