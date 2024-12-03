MICATU Launches GEN2 Optical Sensors Offering Enhanced Accuracy, Performance, Resilience, and Safety for Utilities

MICATU - Superior Grid Edge Solution MICATU GEN2 advanced optical sensors enable superior grid edge performance

Empowering Utility Operators with Superior Precision and Reliability: MICATU GEN2 Sets a New Benchmark in Optical Sensing for Future-Ready Modularity

MICATU GEN2 is not just a sensor; it's a platform that combines class-leading accuracy with future-proof modularity.” — Thomas Massie, CEO of MICATU

HORSEHEADS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MICATU, a leader in precision optical sensor technology for utility applications, proudly announces the commercial launch of MICATU GEN2 , the latest evolution in optical grid management platforms. Developed to meet the most rigorous demands of modern electric utility operators, MICATU GEN2 is engineered for uncompromised reliability and accuracy in extreme environments, while integrating the latest advancements in thermal stability and data processing speed.Following successful Phase One testing with 20 electric utility operators of varying sizes, MICATU GEN2 has demonstrated significant performance gains in both voltage and current sensing across a broad temperature range (-30°C to 70°C). Designed for the latest grid management applications, MICATU GEN2 has proven resilient against high voltage faults and offers unprecedented precision through MICATU’s proprietary dual RTP (Rubidium Titanyl Phosphate) crystal configuration. This advanced crystal design stabilizes measurements by canceling thermal drift, thereby maintaining the ±0.5° phase angle accuracy across all environmental conditions.“We've pushed the envelope on what’s possible in utility grid management,” said Thomas Massie, CEO of MICATU. “MICATU GEN2 is not just a sensor; it's a platform that combines class-leading accuracy with future-proof modularity. With this release, we’ve set a new standard for safe, reliable, and retrofit-ready sensors that will serve our utility partners for years to come.”MICATU GEN2 Optical Sensors enable advanced applications including:• Volt/VAR optimization (with unmatched accuracy and performance)• Power quality and power management• Real-time Data for Grid Modernization• Product Reliability and Stability• Renewable Energy Integration – CO2 Emissions mitigation• Unmatched Industry Leading SupportPhase One testing validated MICATU GEN2’s ability to handle extreme demands, setting the stage for full-scale industry adoption. Participating utilities reported that the sensor’s simplified installation, superior fault tolerance, and seamless data integration capabilities delivered measurable improvements in operational efficiency and data reliability.“Sensor platforms like MICATU GEN2 are exactly what we need to push our operations forward,” said a Senior Utility Planning Engineer at a South-Central U.S. Electric Cooperative. “During testing, the platform consistently delivered precise and stable readings even under tough conditions, enabling us to make smarter, faster decisions. MICATU’s technology is transforming how we think about monitoring and reliability of our grid.”As utilities face increasing grid demands and environmental pressures, MICATU GEN2 provides the precision and resilience needed to meet today’s challenges head-on. With MICATU’s continued innovation and focus on safety, utility operators can be confident that MICATU GEN2 is ready to positively transform grid management About MICATUMICATU is a developer of advanced optical sensing solutions that provide superior accuracy when measuring voltage, current, and temperature. Our proprietary optical sensors offer the highest level of reliability, accuracy, precision, and harmonic measurement available, providing our valued customers with advanced data awareness to significantly improve power quality, management, safety, and grid resiliency, while helping to eliminate millions of metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. Learn more at www.micatu.com ###

