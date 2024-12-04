Rising Geriatric Population Drives Growth: Primary Driver in the Orthopedic Power Tools Market 2024

Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The orthopedic power tools market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.33 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth observed in the past can be attributed to factors such as the aging population, rising trauma cases, improved hospital infrastructure, enhanced patient safety, and advancements in surgeon training and education.

How Big Is the Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The orthopedic power tools market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $1.81 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the rise of telemedicine, home healthcare advancements, sports medicine, non-invasive orthopedic techniques, and the adoption of sustainable practices.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Orthopedic Power Tools Market?

The growth of the orthopedic power tools market is expected to be driven by the rising geriatric population in the coming years. The geriatric population, also known as the elderly or senior population, consists of individuals in advanced age. Orthopedic power tools help minimize tissue damage, shorten surgical time, enhance precision and efficiency, accelerate bone fixation and recovery, and reduce blood loss, all of which are particularly beneficial for the elderly.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Orthopedic Power Tools Market Share?

Major companies operating in the orthopedic power tools global market include De Soutter Medical Ltd., B Braun Melsungen AG, Aygun Surgical Instruments Co. Inc., Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes Inc., ConMed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Orthopedic Power Tools Market Size?

Leading companies in the orthopedic power tools market are concentrating on innovative products like the Unium system to boost their market revenues. The Unium system is designed for use in small bone, sports medicine, spine, and thoracic surgeries, with a focus on ergonomics, reliability, and efficiency—all critical factors in trauma situations.

How Is the Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, High Speed Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, Orthopedic Reamers

2) By Technology: Pneumatic Powered, Battery Operated, Electric Powered

3) By End User: Orthopedic Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America: The Leading Region in the Orthopedic Power Tools Market

North America was the largest region in the orthopedic power tools market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the orthopedic power tools global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Orthopedic Power Tools Market?

Orthopedic power tools are instruments used in surgeries involving bones or bone fragments. These tools are designed for various functions such as drilling, sawing, reaming, and screwing. They are utilized in all aspects of orthopedic surgery, ranging from wound treatment through pulse lavage to drilling and reaming for long bone fractures with screws and intramedullary nails.

The Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into orthopedic power tools market size, orthopedic power tools market drivers and trends, orthopedic power tools global market major players, orthopedic power tools competitors' revenues, orthopedic power tools global market positioning, and orthopedic power tools market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

