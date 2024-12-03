Household Cleaners Market Tops USD 53.3 Billion 2022-2031- Amid Rising in the Demand for Household Cleaners

The household cleaners market was valued at $34.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global household cleaners market is experiencing growth due to factors such as rise in demand for household cleaners.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Household Cleaners Market by Type (Surface Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Specialty Cleaners, Bleaches, and Other), by Application (Kitchen Cleaners, Bathroom Cleaners, Fabric Care, and Floor Cleaners), by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, The global household cleaners market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7173 Prime determinants of growthThe global household cleaners market is experiencing growth due to factors such as rise in demand for household cleaners, increase in the number of households, and the requirement of cleaning products in households to maintain a clean and healthy environment. On the other hand, Oil-based degreasers are harmful to the groundwater as these are toxic chemicals and sometimes can contribute to the formation of smog. Therefore, a rise in awareness regarding environmental concerns and global warming issues among consumers is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, an increase in demand for organic cleaners is expected to create lucrative opportunities for new entrants in the upcoming years.The surface cleaner segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy type, the surface cleaner segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global household cleaners market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With growing awareness of the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, consumers are increasingly seeking effective cleaning products that can keep homes and workplaces clean and germ-free. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has heightened consumers' concerns about the spread of infectious diseases. However, the glass cleaner segment is projected to portary the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. .The floor cleaners segment to retain its dominance by 2031By application, the floor cleaners segment held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global household cleaners market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The extensive demand for wood and tile floor cleaners among households is a primary factor boosting the sales of household floor cleaners. With the increase in number of households, the demand for household cleaners is rising simultaneously in developing as well as developed countries. The fabric care segment, on the other hand would portarya the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.An offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global household cleaners market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and other small retail stores all fall within the offline section. Manufacturers consistently work to improve their products' shelf visibility; as a result, they focus mostly on offline sales. As a result, a larger selection of household products, including household cleaning products, is offered offline. On the contrary, the online segment would display the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global household cleaners market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forthcoming years. The region serves as a lucrative market for household cleaners owing to an increase in awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic home environment. Moreover, the region is characterized by emerging economies such as India and China with a high population base, which makes it a potential market for household cleaners. On the other hand, LAMEA region, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7173 Leading Market PlayersChurch & Dwight Co. Inc.Colgate-Palmolive Co.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.Henkel AG & Co. KgaAKao Corp.Reckitt Benckiser Group PLCS. C. Johnson & Son Inc.The Procter & Gamble Company.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/disposa…ket-A06764 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/austral…et-A310050 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hair-mask-market

