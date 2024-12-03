Choline Chloride Market anticipated to reach US$639.092 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.12%

The global choline chloride market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% from US$497.61 million in 2025 to US$639.092 million by 2030.

The global choline chloride market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% from US$497.61 million in 2025 to US$639.092 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global choline chloride market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$639.092 million in 2030.Choline chloride, a quaternary ammonium salt, is a white, water-soluble salt, which is most commonly used in animal feed . It is required for diverse purposes like neurotransmitter synthesis, lipid metabolism, and among others. It is present in phospholipids, a neurotransmitter involved in muscle contraction memory and learning, besides being a source of methyl groups essential in DNA methylation. It is also widely used in a variety of industrial applications such as desiccant, solvent, and catalyst. It contains various applications in biological and industrial fields.The growth of the Choline chloride market is dependent on certain driving factors like increasing animal feed requirements, increasing consumption of meat and poultry products, extending application in human nutrition, and other emerging applications in different industries. Choline chloride plays an important role in keeping poultry healthy and disease-free thereby improving the health and productivity of the animals. It also promotes better growth rates and feed efficiency along with reproduction performance in swine and aquaculture settings. Meeting the nutritional requirements of livestock is the current challenge due to the rising global demand for meat and poultry products which will contribute to the advancement of the market.With the emergence of the global choline chloride market, many market players are launching products and technologies into the market to appeal to customers. For instance, in June 2024, Kemin Industries launched CholiGEM™, a rumen-protected choline supplement intended to solve issues surrounding ketosis and fatty liver for lactating dairy cows. The supplement, a choline chloride product, promotes the health of cow liver during the transition period and aims to improve steadily the quality of life for 80 percent of the population worldwide.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-choline-chloride-market By form, the global choline chloride market is segmented into two major categories, powder and liquid. Choline chloride is widely present in powder form however, the liquid form of choline chloride products is witnessing growth due to a rise in its adaptability by consumers. It is easier to measure and use, has higher bioavailability than powder, and is much more versatile across applications. Liquid form is also more easily incorporated into feed formulations, thereby assuring even distribution and providing more accurate dosing. Being consumed in liquid form is easier for an animal, resulting in a higher rate of choline utilization. Growth in use for animal feed, human nutrition, and industrial processes will happen within a span of a few years.The global choline chloride market by application is segmented into animal feed, human nutrition, pet food, and others. Choline chloride is primarily utilized in animal feeds owing to the trend towards sustainable applications in animal husbandry. This is an important feed supplement in improving health, growth, and performance in animals, and is equally important for normal physiological functions like lipid metabolism and neurotransmitter synthesis. With the increasing demand for meats and poultry products these days, better animal nutrition will rescind into importance leading to a rise in the market.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global choline chloride market is growing significantly, due to the rapidly growing livestock industry, increasing focus on animal health and productivity, and rising demand for meat and poultry products, among many other factors. Countries with huge livestock populations, such as China and India, will tend to have an increased demand for animal feed additives like choline chloride. Demand from the region's growing middle class further fuels demand for protein-rich foods, which in turn drives the livestock industry contributing to growth in the market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global choline chloride market have been covered as Meden Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Eastman, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., BTC Europe (BASF), Liaoning Biochem Co., Ltd., NB Group Co., Ltd., Kemin Industries, Balchem Inc, Simson Pharma Limited, among others.The market analytics report segments the global choline chloride market as follows:• By Formo Powdero Liquid• By Applicationo Animal Feedo Human Nutritiono Pet Foodo Others• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Rest of South Americao Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Rest of Europeo Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• United Arab Emirates• Rest of the Middle East and Africao Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Meden Pharma Pvt. Ltd.• Eastman• Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.• BTC Europe (BASF)• Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals• Liaoning Biochem Co., Ltd.• NB Group Co., Ltd.• Foodchem International Corporation• Kemin Industries• Balchem Inc,• Kanto Chemical Co., Ltd.• Simson Pharma LimitedExplore More Reports:• Methylene Chloride Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/methylene-chloride-market • Global Calcium Chloride Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-calcium-chloride-market • Calcium Phosphate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/calcium-phosphate-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.