Renovi Launches $RNVI Token, Transforming In-Game Advertising with Blockchain

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovi, the revolutionary platform combining blockchain technology with in-game advertising, has successfully conducted its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on several prominent launchpads, including BullPerks, Spores Network, Enjinstarter, Kommunitas, and TrustSwap. This strategic move is a significant milestone in Renovi’s mission to redefine the way gamers and advertisers interact within a decentralized ecosystem.

The gaming market is massive, with 3.2 billion people playing games worldwide, and it's growing rapidly. In-game advertising is poised to become a major industry, with projections estimating it could reach $32.5 billion by 2027. Renovi is at the forefront of this shift, leveraging advanced technology like AI-driven ad targeting that analyzes wallet data to serve ads seamlessly integrated into games. Major players like W3GG and Call of the Voyd are already collaborating with Renovi, and the platform is seeing significant adoption, with 50,000 monthly active users and potential to grow to more than 250,000 soon.

Renovi is also expanding its reach by integrating with more game engines, making it easier for a broader range of games to adopt its innovative advertising model. As traditional advertising methods become less effective, Renovi offers a fresh, disruptive solution that stands to reshape how brands engage with gamers.

Renovi is a platform that integrates blockchain technology with in-game advertising, offering a seamless and rewarding experience for gamers, advertisers, and developers. It allows gamers to earn rewards by engaging with non-intrusive ads within their games, while providing advertisers with an efficient way to reach a targeted audience. Renovi aims to revolutionize the gaming and advertising industries by creating a decentralized ecosystem that enhances monetization opportunities and improves user engagement.

Holding $RNVI tokens offers several key benefits, primarily empowering holders to actively participate in and benefit from the growth of the Renovi ecosystem. Token holders can stake their $RNVI to earn rewards, contributing to the platform's liquidity while increasing their potential returns. Additionally, $RNVI functions as the medium of exchange within Renovi, enabling holders to use the token for various activities such as rewarding gamers, paying for in-game advertisements, or accessing exclusive platform features. As Renovi grows and its ecosystem expands, the demand for $RNVI is expected to increase, making it a valuable asset for those who hold it.

Renovi is setting itself apart by offering a unique, blockchain-based advertising model that removes the unpredictability of traditional advertising networks, creating a transparent, fair, and scalable environment for all participants. The introduction of $RNVI aligns with Renovi’s vision to drive the next wave of innovation in gaming and advertising.

During its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Kommunitas launchpads, Renovi saw impressive momentum, raising over 65% of its targeted funding within the first six hours and being fully subscribed within 24 hours. This enthusiastic response underscores the strong demand for Renovi's innovative approach to in-game advertising and its mission to reshape the gaming and advertising sectors using blockchain technology.

Renovi's Post IDO Strategy focuses on enhancing the buying power of $RNVI tokens through several key initiatives. As the platform grows and generates increasing revenue, a portion of the funds will be allocated for token buybacks, rewarding gamers and users while maintaining the token's central role in the ecosystem. Furthermore, Renovi plans to expand its partnerships with game developers and integrate $RNVI into esports platforms and other gaming-related ecosystems, which will significantly increase the token's utility and demand.

This strategy aims to drive sustained buying power for $RNVI in the live-traded market. Looking toward the future, Renovi envisions becoming the leading provider of immersive in-game advertising solutions for both Web2 and Web3 platforms.

By offering highly targeted, non-disruptive ads that seamlessly integrate into the gaming experience, Renovi seeks to revolutionize gaming monetization and provide advertisers with valuable opportunities. Through its growth, strategic partnerships, and expanded token utility, Renovi is positioning itself to create a thriving ecosystem that drives both platform success and long-term token value.

About Renovi

Renovi is an innovative platform combining blockchain technology with the world of gaming and advertising. Its native utility token, $RNVI, powers the ecosystem, rewarding gamers, supporting advertisers, and providing holders with opportunities for staking and governance. With its focus on creating a seamless and rewarding in-game advertising experience, Renovi is setting the standard for next-generation blockchain platforms in the gaming sector.

