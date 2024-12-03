FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION RECEIVES “FOUR STARS” FOR 21st YEAR FROM CHARITY NAVIGATOR, A+ FROM CHARITY WATCH

Support Network of 99 Fisher Houses Rated as one of the top Veteran and Military Charities

Rockville, MD, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 21 consecutive years, Charity Navigator has rated Fisher House Foundation with 4 out of 4 stars and has also given the Foundation a perfect score of 100 points. CharityWatch also gave Fisher House Foundation their top rating of A+ rating and named them as one of the best nonprofits for Giving Tuesday.

Fisher House Foundation remains one of four military and veteran organizations with an A+ rating from CharityWatch and has received the 2024 Candid Platinum Seal for Transparency again this year.

Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has been dedicated to meeting the needs of our nation’s wounded, injured, and ill service members, veterans, and their families. The network of nearly 100 Fisher Houses has served 500,000 families and saved military and veteran families $610 million. Three Fisher Houses were completed in 2024, and earlier this year, the Foundation broke ground on the 100th Fisher House at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Noth Chicago, Illinois. Construction has also begun on a new Fisher House in Little Rock, Arkansas.

"We are honored to be recognized by Charity Navigator with four stars for 21 years in a row. At Fisher House Foundation, we believe being good stewards of the money entrusted to us by our partners and donors is very important,” said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. “We know that those who give are trusting us to take care of the men, women, and families we are privileged to serve. We will keep building as long as there is a military or veteran family that needs our help.”

The Fisher House network has provided families of patients receiving care at military or Veterans Affairs hospitals a place to stay, free of charge, because a family’s love is good medicine.

In addition to its network of comfort homes, Fisher House Foundation has other programs such as Hero Miles, which provides airline tickets to wounded, injured, and ill service members and their families in support of their continued recovery process, and Hotels for Heroes, which provides free hotel rooms to military and veteran families whose loved ones are being treated at a DoD or VA hospital when a Fisher House is either full or unavailable. The Foundation manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of nearly 100 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

