Oral Care Market Forecast 2024-2033: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

Oral Care Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oral care market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $70.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

The oral care market has seen significant growth in recent years, increasing from $45.96 billion in 2023 to $50.23 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as increased consumer awareness, an aging population, the rise of dental tourism, economic growth, and the demand for solutions addressing sensitivity and gum health.

How Big Is the Global Oral Care Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The oral care market is expected to experience strong growth, reaching $70.11 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing focus on preventive and personalized care, the demand for eco-friendly products, the connection between oral health and overall wellness, the rise of emerging markets, and the popularity of subscription services. Key trends shaping the market include the growing demand for natural and organic products, personalized oral care solutions, the rise of smart oral care devices, charcoal-based products, and the introduction of CBD-infused oral care items.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Oral Care Market?

The growing awareness of dental health is playing a significant role in driving the growth of the oral care market. Dental or oral health refers to the condition of the teeth, gums, and mouth, focusing on maintaining a healthy mouth and preventing gum disease and tooth decay. Factors such as high sugar intake, smoking, alcohol consumption, and poor oral hygiene are major contributors to oral diseases. Oral care is essential for maintaining cleanliness and keeping the mouth free from disease.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Oral Care Market Share?

Major companies operating in the oral care global market include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., 3M Company, Affordable Dentures & Implants LLC, Aspen Dental Inc., Biolase Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Oral Care Market Size?

Technological advancement is a significant trend in the oral care market. Leading players in the market are adopting CAD/CAM technology to enhance oral care services. CAD, or computer-assisted design, involves using computer software to aid in the design process, creating two-dimensional (2-D) drawings and three-dimensional (3-D) models. Computer-Assisted Manufacture (CAM) automates production processes through software and computer-controlled equipment. In oral care, CAD/CAM technology allows for tooth preparation for a crown by drilling it, followed by capturing a computer image. The crown is then created in-office using a machine that receives the image.

How Is the Global Oral Care Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Toothpaste, Mouth Wash and Rinse, Teeth Whitening, Dental Floss, Tooth Brush, Orthodontic Wax

2) By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-Based

3) By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Oral Care Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the oral care market in 2023. The regions covered in the oral care global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Oral Care Market?

Oral care is essential for preserving good oral health, reducing the risk of infections and inflammation in the mouth, and preventing the spread of infections from the oral cavity to other parts of the body.

The Oral Care Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Oral Care Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Oral Care Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into oral care market size, oral care market drivers and trends, oral care global market major players, oral care competitors' revenues, oral care global market positioning, and oral care market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

