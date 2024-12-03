TAIWAN, December 3 - President Lai addresses Nitijela of the Republic of the Marshall Islands

On the afternoon of December 3 local time (morning of December 3 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te addressed the Nitijela (parliament) of the Republic of the Marshall Islands as part of his itinerary for state visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau.

Upon his arrival to the Marshall Islands, President Lai was greeted by Nitijela Speaker Brenson Wase and Vice Speaker Isaac Zackhras. Following the arrival, a bilateral talk was held, in which they exchanged thoughts on matters of concern. Afterward, President of the Marshall Islands Hilda C. Heine and Speaker Wase accompanied President Lai to the Nitijela chamber, where he delivered an address.

A translation of President Lai’s address follows:

Firstly, I am extremely grateful to Speaker Wase for inviting me to meet with so many good friends here in the home of the Marshall Islands’ highest expression of the public will. I would also like to thank the government of the Marshall Islands for its regard and support for the Republic of China (Taiwan). In January, shortly after I was elected president, I spoke with President Heine in a phone call. And on May 20, President Heine led a delegation to attend the inauguration of myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao.

In July, I also met with a delegation led by Speaker Wase, along with Senators Jack Ading, Wilbur Heine, and Bruce Loeak. The meeting once again testified to our nations’ strong partnership.

Today, as I arrived in the Marshall Islands, I felt even more deeply that our two nations share the vast Pacific Ocean and rich Austronesian culture. Moreover, we both embrace such values as freedom and democracy. And thanks to close exchanges in numerous areas, we have brought about an abundance of cooperative achievements.

I would like to share a well-known Taiwanese saying with you all: Eating comes first, then comes everything else. This to me means that the government’s first priority is to take care of its people, and since entering politics, this has always been one of my core values. I want people to prosper economically and to live and work in peace and happiness.

For many years, the Taiwan Technical Mission in the Marshall Islands has helped provide horticultural and animal husbandry training. It has also promoted nutrition programs, as well as food and farming education. Next year, we will be helping to construct a pig abattoir, which will further increase food security throughout the Marshall Islands. These projects all demonstrate how Taiwan is committed to working together with the Marshall Islands to care for people.

On this trip, we will also witness the inauguration of the Majuro Hospital AI and Telemedicine Center. This will become a focal point for the demonstration of smart healthcare. And in the future, after work is completed, the Capitol Building will become a new landmark in the center of Majuro. These developments are both symbols of our nations’ friendship, advancing exchanges and allowing people to receive even better care and services.

Taiwan and the Marshall Islands are maritime nations. Having a deep understanding of the importance of transport links, we both appreciate the problems faced by Air Marshall Islands in maintaining its fleet. That is why, thanks to the active intervention of President Heine, Minister Kalani Kaneko, and Speaker Wase, Taiwan will gladly provide the Marshall Islands with a preferential loan for Air Marshall Islands to procure new aircraft, improving local air services and caring for the public.

Taiwan and the Marshall Islands have supported each other and also face challenges together. I hold the Marshall Islands in the highest esteem for the active role it plays in addressing the important issue of climate change. Last year, our nations signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the Taiwan-Marshall Islands Adaptation and Contingency Fund for Climate Change. After taking office, I established the National Climate Change Committee under the Office of the President. I look forward to Taiwan and the Marshall Islands continuing to exchange experiences and working together to respond to the challenges posed by climate change.

Another important saying we have in Taiwan is that one should always be able to rely on one’s friends when away from home. The Nitijela and the government of the Marshall Islands have always lent substantial backing to Taiwan’s international participation. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I sincerely appreciate this support from our good friends. In particular, I want to thank President Heine for personally speaking up for Taiwan at this year’s Pacific Islands Forum, United Nations General Assembly, and COP29.

The people of Taiwan and I congratulate the Marshall Islands for once again being elected to sit on the UN Human Rights Council. I believe that, as Taiwan and the Marshall Islands continue to deepen collaboration, our nations can together make even more contributions, not only in the area of human rights, but also on other topics of concern to the UN system.

In closing, I would like to quote the motto on the seal of the Marshall Islands: “Jepilpilin ke Ejukaan” (Accomplishment through Joint Effort). I anticipate that Taiwan and the Marshall Islands will continue to work together across this beautiful Pacific Ocean, giving full play to our peoples’ maritime spirit. Let our joint efforts create a sustainable future for both our countries.

Finally, I wish our two nations prosperity and good fortune, and everybody gathered here good health and success. Thank you.

Following his address, President Lai attended a welcome reception hosted by Speaker Wase, where they enjoyed lively conversation in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Also in attendance at the event were the First Gentleman of the Marshall Islands and a number of Marshallese cabinet ministers, senators, and traditional leaders, as well as Ambassador of the Marshall Islands to Taiwan Anjanette Kattil.