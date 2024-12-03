Aerospike Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

Aerospike recognized as Industry Partner of the Year - Advertising & Marketing Tech (AMT) winner

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike today announced it is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe who are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Aerospike was named the winner of Industry Partner of the Year - Advertising & Marketing Tech (AMT), honoring AWS partners who collaborate alongside top brands, media publishers, agencies, and technology companies.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

The Aerospike real-time data platform powers large-scale, ultra-low latency applications. Industry leaders such as The Trade Desk, FreeWheel, and Integral Ad Science run petabyte scale, real-time advertising workloads with Aerospike on AWS to cost-effectively handle millisecond read/write latency and millions of transactions per second with optimal performance. Aerospike enhances user experiences with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights, ensuring swift, tailored interactions and boosted engagement.

“Aerospike on AWS empowers organizations to optimize AI-driven use cases with a flexible multi-model approach,” said Subbu Iyer, Aerospike CEO. "By integrating graph for identity resolution, vector for rapid similarity detection, and key-value for managing customer profiles and historical data, Aerospike allows businesses to leverage AI/ML models at scale, predicting customer needs and delivering personalized, relevant offers in real-time.”

“We’ve been using Aerospike for more than ten years, and they’re our secret weapon in handling over 200 billion daily requests in real time,” said Alex Ng, SVP, Global Operations for FreeWheel. “Aerospike allows us to handle massive amounts of data at sub-millisecond latencies and drive hyper-personalization to protect client brands, customize offers, and adapt to viewer habits. For huge global events like the Superbowl or the Olympics, it’s reassuring to know that Aerospike is there to handle critical parts of our adtech business. Overall, they've been a strong, long-time partner we can rely on.”

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database built for infinite scale, speed, and savings. Our customers are ready for what’s next with the lowest latency and the highest throughput data platform. Cloud- and AI-forward, we empower leading organizations like Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Flipkart, PayPal, Snap, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, our offices include London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

Aerospike is a registered trademark of Aerospike, Inc.

