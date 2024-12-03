Marriott Recognizes Crestline Hotels & Resorts with Its Prestigious Serve 360 Award

Crestline Also Receives the Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Luminary Award

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marriott International presented Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC its Serve 360 AWARD at the brand’s recent annual MINA & Full-Service Owners Conference in Orlando, FL. Crestline was recognized for its commitment to Marriott’s sustainability and social impact platform. Serve 360 is all about doing good in every direction and utilizing the brand's most valuable asset, its culture. Crestline showcased its skills in “doing good in every direction” and was recognized for its leadership in serving local communities and aligning with Marriott’s initiatives including employee volunteerism, in-kind and cash donations, non-profit organizations supported and community activities and partnerships.

Crestline was also awarded the Loyalty Luminary Award, which recognizes operators for driving new enrollments into the Marriott Bonvoy guest loyalty program. Crestline enjoys one of the highest success rates of new enrollments driven by hotel-level staff against the total opportunities of guests checking in who are not yet Marriott Bonvoy members. Crestline achieved a consistent example of excellence across its portfolio of hotels.

“We are truly honored to receive these important brand recognition awards,” said James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “Crestline's relationship with Marriott dates to our company’s inception more than 20 years ago. We share Marriott’s vision for service and excellence, and we are proud of our associates who embody these values daily.”

Crestline currently manages 54 Marriott-branded hotels including: two full-service Marriott properties and two Westin hotels, two AC by Marriott hotels, one Four Points, one Aloft, nineteen Courtyard by Marriott hotels, fourteen Residence Inns, five SpringHill Suites, one TownePlace Suites, and seven Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 122 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,000 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

