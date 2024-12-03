CES 2025 Visitors Can Discover How P3’s Leading-edge Android Automotive Infotainment Gives Carmakers a Winning Hand

P3, leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment tech, announces its CES 2025 showcase: Visitors to get unprecedented opportunities to experience ground-breaking SPARQ OS

STUTTGART, GERMANY, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Consumer Electronics Show is firmly established as a premier international congress and exhibition for technology innovation. Now in its 57th edition, CES will return to Las Vegas from 7th to 10th January 2025 and the P3 digital services team are gearing up.Visitors to P3’s stand West Hall LVCC Booth 4266 will get the opportunity to experience the expanding array of user-centric functions, apps and services that make the Android Automotive OS in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem the go-to choice for OEMs. SPARQ OS advanced IVI platform sets the standard for in-vehicle infotainment based on Android Automotive OS. It’s a revolutionary turnkey solution that redefines the driving experience, elevating utility, safety, and enjoyment for all a vehicle’s occupants.Why Android Automotive?Android Automotive delivers inherent openness, customization capability, and scalability. And the vast number of highly creative Android developers around the globe ensure that there is continuous proliferation of new apps that put the driver and passengers at the centre of the cockpit experience. That's why vehicle manufacturers everywhere are choosing Android Automotive for their next generation in-vehicle infotainment systems.SPARQ’s state-of-the-art cockpit platform has over 200 apps and functions in its diverse and ever-expanding app store, and is pre-equipped with smart navigation and other enabling features. These include SPARQ’s inbuilt digital and personal voice assistant, with charging, a huge selection of services and entertainment. Every road journey can be enriched, whether a trip to the corner shop or a transcontinental adventure.Opportunity for OEMs to stand apartSPARQ OS helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. P3 innovations help OEMs get a competitive edge by providing consumers with a superior infotainment user experience. The P3 community and ecosystem comprises multiple partnerships, leading to assured technical interoperation, and faster time to market for new products.More revenues by monetizing the digital cockpitThe vast array of services within SPARQ OS’ customizable platform affords automakers new possibilities for monetizing their infotainment HMI cockpit via chargeable apps and services. Multiple user functions can be configured to meet automakers’ operational and commercial requirements. Meanwhile, OEMs stay in control over their customer experience, branding, and feature roadmap. They have the power to create targetable real estate via their vehicle screens, thereby enhancing monetization opportunities in the Software-Defined Vehicle era.OEMs today are searching for a rapid-launch, flexible infotainment platform that enables them to stand out. Plus, in today’s economically challenging times, they need to realize operational efficiencies and cost savings. SPARQ ticks all the boxes.P3 will showcase many enabling pre-integrations with SPARQ ecosystem partners:3SS Automotive in-car entertainment – Multiple award winning 3Ready Automotive entertainment platform comes from the specialists who help video service providers like telecoms companies and streamers deliver great entertainment to TVs and mobile devices. That same experience can be enjoyed by SPARQ users. 3Ready’s content-rich entertainment makes any journey more engaging, while OEMs enjoy easy integration and monetization opportunities.ALIARO provides innovative and reliable testing solutions for the automotive industry. Now a P3 partner, ALIARO’s modular and reusable technology helps OEMs save time and money while improving reliability and efficiency of their testing processes.Audiokinetic is a leading provider of cross-platform audio solutions for interactive media and gaming. It sets new standards in interactive audio production for location-based entertainment including automotive infotainment. Now integrated with SPARQ OS, users can enjoy crystal clear sound for all cockpit services with audio.BeyondHMI – Leveraging 35 years of automotive expertise, beyond HMI specializes in consultancy for automotive usability, user experience, and HMI development. Serving major industry players, including OEMs, suppliers, design studios, and tool development firms, we elevate awareness, decision-making, and action. Our offerings encompass HMI inspirations, sparring, trend scouting, road maps, concept development, coaching, and process implementation. Delivery formats include keynotes, workshops, reports, HMI developments, and long-term collaborations.FPT Software – P3 and FPT have established a joint venture, P3 Vietnam Ltd. This partnership leverages the partners’ complementary strengths to set new standards in software development. Customers will benefit from the ideal combination of P3's deep industry expertise and FPT's impressive scalability, enabling rapid, efficient, and global implementation of technological innovations.Profilence’s award-winning QA is seamlessly integrated with SPARQ OS. With Profilence, development benefits from long-term software stability analysis in lab conditions, bypassing the need for extensive fleet trials that often yield incomplete data. Profilence has expanded its QA Suite to encompass SPARQ OS features, including navigation, multimedia, and app store, along with additional functions such as EV charging and parking assistance offered by P3’s ecosystem partners.RemotiveLabs’ developer-centric approach enhances software development for vehicles. RemotiveLabs enhances Profilence’s automated testing with the ability to feed real-world data according to COVESA’s Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS) when analysing infotainment quality, setting a new standard in infotainment performance testing.Sygic – Sygic Automotive provides advanced GPS navigation solutions tailored for automakers, ensuring seamless integration with in-car infotainment systems. Designed for cars, caravans, motorbikes, trucks, and EVs, Sygic’s navigation offers accurate, real-time route guidance, optimized for each vehicle type's specific needs and road restrictions.VicOne – The SPARQ OS Android Automotive-powered IVI platform is enriched with globally trusted VicOne cybersecurity. Vehicle manufacturers and their customers can enjoy ultimate confidence that the infotainment environment is always safe and secure.ZBO Electronics – SPARQ OS is fully integrated with ZBOX.9, ZBO Electronics’ IVI domain controller hardware platform. The new end-to-end solution satisfies OEMs’ pressing need for a pre-integrated complete hardware+software IVI solution. The new joint offering is set to revolutionize OEMs’ capacity to swiftly introduce new products to the global market. High power and inherent automotive-centric design make the solution ideal for OEMs seeking a proven and flexible foundation on which to deliver their infotainment services.“We look forward to meeting OEMs at CES 2025 to explore all that’s possible with leading edge Android-powered in-vehicle infotainment today, and to envision what’s on the horizon,” says Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director.Book your 1:1 meeting and demo with the SPARQ team here.

