Global Omega-3 Market Outlook 2024-2033: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Omega-3 Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The omega-3 market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The omega-3 market has seen significant growth in recent years, rising from $3.11 billion in 2023 to $3.35 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the historical period is driven by factors such as greater consumer awareness, an aging population, regulatory support, increased demand for omega-3 in the pharmaceutical sector, and rising demand for omega-3 in the nutraceuticals and supplements industry.

How Big Is the Global Omega-3 Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The omega-3 market is anticipated to experience strong growth, reaching $4.76 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for nutritional supplements for pregnant women, higher consumption of advanced medicines for chronic disease management and prevention, growing utilization of omega-3 in the infant formula industry, and expanding use of omega-3 in fish feed production. Key trends shaping the market include the development of plant-based omega-3 sources, the introduction of combination products, heightened focus on research and development, increasing popularity of krill oil as an omega-3 source, and the incorporation of omega-3 in beauty and personal care products.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Omega-3 Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7054&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Omega-3 Market?

The increasing global demand for immunity-boosting dietary supplements is expected to drive the growth of the Omega-3 market. Dietary supplements can help manage various health issues and improve overall well-being. When used properly, certain supplements can reduce the risk of specific diseases. People worldwide are spending more on immunity-boosting supplements to combat emerging viruses and maintain their health in the face of potential health challenges.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/omega-3-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Omega-3 Market Share?

Major companies operating in the omega-3 market include Royal DSM Naamloze Vennootschap, BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, Epax Norway AS, Croda International PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi SA, Unilever PLC, Amway Corp., Nestle SA, Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS, Orkla Health

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Omega-3 Market Size?

Technological advancements are becoming an important trend in the omega-3 market. Manufacturers in this market are concentrating on using advanced technologies to eliminate environmental pollutants, reduce oxidation, and concentrate omega-3 content in the final product to ensure the optimal delivery of health benefits.

How Is the Global Omega-3 Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

2) By Source: Plant Source, Vegetable Oil, Nuts and Seeds, Soy, Marine Source, Other Sources

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Supplements & Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Other Applications

North America: The Leading Region in the Omega-3 Market

North America was the largest region in the omega-3 market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the omega-3 global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Omega-3 Market?

Omega-3 refers to a type of fatty acid that is essential for the human body. It can be found in fatty fish, fish oils, flax seeds, chia seeds, linseed oil, and walnuts. Omega-3 offers numerous health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, reducing triglycerides, slowing plaque buildup in the arteries, decreasing the risk of abnormal heart rhythms, lowering the chances of heart failure and stroke, and reducing the likelihood of sudden cardiac death in individuals with heart conditions.

The Omega-3 Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Omega-3 Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Omega-3 Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into omega-3 market size, omega-3 market drivers and trends, omega-3 global market major players, omega-3 competitors' revenues, omega-3 global market positioning, and omega-3 market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-supplements-global-market-report

Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/herbal-supplements-global-market-report

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-supplements-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.