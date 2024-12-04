Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market 2024 To Reach $31.99 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.9%

Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The non-alcoholic beer market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

The non-alcoholic beer market has experienced significant growth in recent years, increasing from $20.08 billion in 2023 to an estimated $21.94 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This expansion can be attributed to various factors, including the rise of online sales platforms, evolving consumer preferences, advancements in taste and quality, the growing prevalence of alcohol-related health concerns, and robust economic growth in emerging markets.

How Big Is the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The non-alcoholic beer market size is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $31.99 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This anticipated expansion is driven by factors such as government initiatives and public health campaigns, increasing sustainability and eco-friendly brewing practices, shifts in health-conscious consumer behavior and lifestyles, cultural and religious influences, and a stronger presence of no- and low-alcohol beers in on-premise settings. Key trends expected during the forecast period include innovations in product development, the rise of craft and artisanal non-alcoholic beers, alcohol-free socializing, the integration of non-alcoholic beer in sports and fitness contexts, and advancements in collaborations and flavor innovations.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market?

The expansion of the food service industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market in the future. This industry includes businesses and establishments that prepare, serve, and sell food and beverages to customers. Non-alcoholic beer is utilized in the food service sector to appeal to a broader customer base, providing an option for individuals who prefer to avoid alcohol while still enjoying a beer-like experience.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Share?

Major companies operating in the non-alcoholic beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, BERNARD Family Brewery Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Coors Brewing Company, Erdinger Weibbrau GmbH, Heineken N.V., Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size?

Leading companies in the non-alcoholic beer market are increasingly adopting strategic partnerships to facilitate production. These partnerships involve companies utilizing each other's strengths and resources to achieve shared goals and mutual success.

How Is the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segmented?

The non-alcoholic beer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Alcohol free, Low alcohol

2) By Material: Malted Grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes, Other Materials

3) By Category: Plain, Flavored

4) By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-based

North America: The Leading Region in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

North America was the largest region in the non-alcoholic beer market in 2023. The regions covered in the non-alcoholic beer global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market?

The Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into non-alcoholic beer market size, non-alcoholic beer global market drivers and trends, non-alcoholic beer global market major players, non-alcoholic beer competitors' revenues, non-alcoholic beer global market positioning, and non-alcoholic beer market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

