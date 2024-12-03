Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Projected to Reach USD 15.04 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.45%, Says S&S Insider

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market

The Stomach Cancer Treatment Market is driven by rising gastric cancer cases, demand for advanced therapies, and progress in drug development.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stomach Cancer Treatment Market was valued at USD 4.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.45% during the forecast period (2024-2032).This growth is driven by advancements in treatment options, increased awareness, early diagnosis, and a rising incidence of gastric cancers globally. As novel therapies such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy gain prominence, they are reshaping treatment paradigms and offering new hope to patients with advanced stages of the disease. Additionally, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and the increasing adoption of personalized medicine further support market growth.Get a Report Sample of Stomach Cancer Treatment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3362 Some of the Major Key Players in the Stomach Cancer Treatment Market are:➤ Novartis AG➤ Pfizer, Inc➤ Mylan N.V.➤ F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd➤ Eli Lilly And Company➤ Merck & Co., Inc.➤ Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.➤ Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.➤ Samsung Bioepis➤ Bristol Myers Squibb Company➤ OthersOverview of the Market:The stomach cancer treatment market is heavily influenced by a rising global incidence of gastric cancer, which is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths. The demand for treatment is increasing due to factors such as an aging global population, changes in diet, and genetic predispositions. Early diagnosis and a growing preference for personalized and targeted therapies are further driving the market's expansion.Currently, chemotherapy remains the most commonly used treatment for stomach cancer, but immunotherapies and targeted therapies are emerging as highly effective alternatives. The growing research and development efforts by pharmaceutical companies, along with the approval of new drugs by regulatory authorities such as the FDA, continue to play a significant role in driving the market.Moreover, the market is experiencing an increasing supply of drugs due to collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to develop more efficient treatments. Hospitals and specialty pharmacies are major distribution channels, with a growing trend towards homecare settings as patients seek more accessible treatment options.Segment Analysis:By Treatment Type:Immunotherapy dominated the stomach cancer treatment market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The global immunotherapy market has already revolutionized the cancer treatment paradigm, particularly with the introduction of checkpoint inhibitors like PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. In 2023, immunotherapy held a dominant share of approximately 45% of the total market. The development of combination therapies, combining chemotherapy with immunotherapy, further strengthens this segment’s growth potential. Chemotherapy, however, continues to hold a significant portion of the market at approximately 30%, given its widespread use in both adjuvant and palliative treatment. Despite the rise of immunotherapies, chemotherapy remains the cornerstone treatment, especially in regions with limited access to novel therapies.By Disease Indication:Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer was the largest and fastest-growing indication segment, with gastric cancer accounting for approximately 70% of the total stomach cancer treatment market. Gastroesophageal junction cancer is also expected to witness substantial growth due to rising incidence rates.Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST), a less common but highly treatable condition, is expected to hold a significant market share. With the development of new therapies like Imatinib, the GIST segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.By Route of Administration:Injectable drugs dominated the market with around 70% share, as many of the latest treatments, including monoclonal antibodies and immunotherapies, require injectable administration.Oral drugs are also growing in popularity due to their convenience and ease of use, especially in the early stages of the disease or for maintenance therapy. The oral drug segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%.By Drug Class:PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors led the market in the drug class segment, accounting for nearly 40% of the overall market. Drugs like pembrolizumab and nivolumab have shown significant efficacy in treating advanced gastric cancer and are among the most frequently prescribed drugs in the immunotherapy category.HER2 Antagonists, such as trastuzumab, follow closely behind and have a market share of around 25%. HER2-positive gastric cancer patients benefit significantly from these targeted treatments.By Distribution Channel:Hospital Pharmacies were the largest distribution channel for stomach cancer treatment drugs, representing approximately 60% of the market share. This is due to the advanced nature of treatments requiring administration in medical facilities and the fact that hospitals are the primary setting for the diagnosis and management of severe cases.Specialty and Retail Pharmacies contribute to a growing segment, driven by the increasing availability of oral medications and the shift toward outpatient care.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Treatment Type➤ Immunotherapy➤ Targeted Therapy➤ Chemotherapy➤ Radiation Therapy and SurgeryBy Disease Indication➤ Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer➤ Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors➤ Route of Administration➤ Oral➤ InjectableBy Drug Class➤ PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors➤ HER2 Antagonists➤ VEGFR2 Antagonists➤ OthersBy Distribution Channel➤ Hospital Pharmacies➤ Specialty & Retail Pharmacies➤ OthersRecent Developments:In April 2024, Novartis received FDA approval for Lutathera to treat pediatric patients aged 12 and older diagnosed with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), including those affecting the foregut, midgut, and hindgut. 