Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases: Key Driver Transforming the Peripheral IV Catheters Market in 2024

Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The peripheral iv catheters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The peripheral IV catheters market has seen significant growth, increasing from $5.19 billion in 2023 to $5.58 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This expansion during the historic period is driven by the growth of healthcare facilities, an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in surgical and medical procedures, higher hospital admissions, and the growing demand for vascular access devices.

How Big Is the Global Peripheral IV Catheters Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The peripheral IV catheters market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $7.67 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This anticipated growth is driven by the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures and catheters, increased use of short peripheral catheters for outpatient care, advancements in preventing catheter-related bloodstream infections, the expansion of home healthcare services, and the integration of antimicrobial coatings. Key trends during the forecast period include ultrasound-guided catheter insertion, efforts to minimize complications and catheter failures, wireless communication for catheter monitoring, a focus on patient-centered care, and a growing preference for disposable catheters.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Peripheral IV Catheters Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6658&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Peripheral IV Catheters Market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the peripheral IV catheters industry. These catheters are frequently utilized in managing chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and more.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-iv-catheters-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Peripheral IV Catheters Market Share?

Key players in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical Inc., Vygon SAS, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Medical Components Inc., Vascular Pathways Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies Inc., Vigmed AB, Venner Medical, C. R. Bard Inc., MedSource Labs, Intra Special Catheters GmbH, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Peripheral IV Catheters Market Size?

Leading companies in the peripheral IV catheter industry are prioritizing the development of innovative products, such as peripheral intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) catheters, to address the evolving needs of their customers. The IVL catheter is a specialized medical device designed to treat calcified peripheral lesions in blood vessels by breaking down calcium deposits, improving vessel functionality and blood flow while reducing the risk of damage.

How Is the Global Peripheral IV Catheters Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters, Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

2) By Technology: Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC), Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare

North America: The Leading Region in the Peripheral IV Catheters Market

North America was the largest region in the peripheral IV catheters market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Peripheral IV Catheters Market?

Peripheral IV catheters are thin, flexible tubes inserted into a vein to administer medications and nutritional supplements. These catheters, also known as peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), serve therapeutic purposes, including delivering medications, fluids, or blood products, and facilitating blood sampling.

The Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Peripheral IV Catheters Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into peripheral IV catheters market size, peripheral IV catheters market drivers and trends, peripheral IV catheters industry major players, peripheral IV catheters competitors' revenues, peripheral IV catheters positioning, and peripheral IV catheters market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Catheters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catheters-global-market-report

Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravascular-catheters-global-market-report

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-vascular-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.