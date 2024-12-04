Increased Adoption of Electronic Medical Records: A Key Driver Transforming the Patient Registry Software Market 2024

Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The patient registry software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The patient registry software market is expected to expand, from $2.13 billion in 2023 to $2.44 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 14.8%. Growth is attributed to research and clinical trials, government initiatives to track and manage diseases, the rise of electronic health records (EHRs), and the need for quality reporting and performance measurement.

Global Patient Registry Software Market Size Forecast and Annual Growth Rate Predictions

The market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $4.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.5%. This growth is driven by big data and AI in healthcare research, mobile and cloud-based solutions, and regulatory requirements for data collection. Trends include wearable and IoT device integration, data interoperability, and telehealth applications.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Patient Registry Software Market?

The growing adoption of electronic medical records (EMRs) is fueling demand for patient registry software. EMRs help manage patient information and improve medical services, and patient registry software is often included as an add-on to EMR systems. According to the OECD, 93% of primary care practices in 24 countries use EMRs, driving growth in the market.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Patient Registry Software Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Armus Digital Pvt. Ltd., Dacima Software Inc., Evado Clinical, Global Vision Technology Co. Ltd., Gz Technology Pvt. Ltd., Healthmonix LLC, Imagetrend Inc., QVIA Holdings Inc., Lumedx Healthcare Technologies Private Limited, M2s Industries Private Limited, Mckesson Corporation, Opentext Corporation, Optum Health & Technology Private Limited, Phytel Inc., Premier Inc., Syneos Health Inc., Telligen Inc., Advarra Inc., Advera Health Analytics, ArborMetrix Inc., EResearch Technology, FIGmd Inc., Flatiron Health Inc., Healex Systems Ltd., IFA Systems AG, Liaison Technologies Inc., Medrio Inc., Molecular Corp., OM1 Inc., Open Registry, Orion Health Corp., PatientCrossroads, PatientRegistry

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Patient Registry Software Market Size?

Companies in the market are introducing contact registries to meet consumer demands. These registries store contact information for specific groups, aiding in emergency management, clinical trials, and disease surveillance. In March 2022, the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network launched a contact registry to link patients with rare diseases to researchers. Supported by the NIH, this registry will help advance rare disease research by providing participants with updates and research opportunities.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Patient Registry Software Market?

The patient registry software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Standalone Software, Integrated Software

2) By Type of Database: Disease Registries, Health Service Registeries, Product Registries

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premise Models, Cloud-Based Models

4) By Functionality: Population Health Management (PHM), Patient Care Management, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Point Of Care, Product Outcome Evaluation, Medical Research And Clinical Studies

5) By End User: Government Organizations And Third-Party Administrators, Hospitals And Medical Practices, Private Payers, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, And Medical Device Companies, Research Centers

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Patient Registry Software Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Defining the Patient Registry Software Market

Patient registry software refers to a structured system for gathering non-clinical or clinical patient data to evaluate certain outcomes using observational study methodologies.

The Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Patient Registry Software Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into patient registry software market size, patient registry software market drivers and trends, patient registry software market major players, patient registry software competitors' revenues, patient registry software market positioning, and patient registry software market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

