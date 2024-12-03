Scrap Metal Recycling Market Hit USD 856.2 Bn by 2032 Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2024

Scrap metal recycling has witnessed huge growth in this year, owing to growing environmental concerns, industrialization & movement toward a circular economy.

The Scrap Metal Recycling Market is a significant component of global sustainability and resource efficiency efforts.” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size was valued at USD 523.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 856.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2024-2032.The Scrap Metal Recycling Market is driven by urbanization, industrialization, and advancements in recycling technologies such as automation, robotics, and blockchain, which enhance efficiency and transparency. The rise in electric vehicles provides a steady supply of recyclable components like lithium and nickel, boosting market growth. Government regulations further propel the sector, with initiatives like the EU's target to recycle 75% of aluminum packaging by 2025 and India’s push for steel production via scrap-dependent electric arc furnaces. Recycling one ton of steel saves significant resources, including 1.5 tons of iron ore and 0.5 tons of coal, emphasizing its environmental benefits. Aluminum, with a global recycling rate of 76%, saves 95% of the energy compared to primary production, driven by demand in lightweight automotive designs and packaging. Economically, the industry contributes approximately $90 billion annually, showcasing its critical role in sustainable manufacturing and waste management. Joseph Company•European Metal Recycling (EMR)•Nucor Corporation•AIM Recycling•Sims Limited•OmniSource, LLC•Metallon Recycling Pte Ltd.•Radius Recycling, Inc.•Tata Steel Limited•SA Recycling LLC•Commercial Metals Company (CMC)•TKC Metal Recycling Inc.•Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.•Hindalco•Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling•HarscoSegment AnalysisThe Construction segment dominated the Scrap Metal Recycling Market in 2023, accounting for approximately 42% of the market share. This dominance stems from the extensive use of recycled steel and aluminum in construction activities, particularly for infrastructure projects such as bridges, buildings, and roadways. For example, the growing trend of green building initiatives promotes the use of recycled materials to reduce environmental impact. The Construction segment dominated the Scrap Metal Recycling Market in 2023, accounting for approximately 42% of the market share. This dominance stems from the extensive use of recycled steel and aluminum in construction activities, particularly for infrastructure projects such as bridges, buildings, and roadways. For example, the growing trend of green building initiatives promotes the use of recycled materials to reduce environmental impact. Regions like North America and Asia-Pacific are witnessing significant investments in urban development, boosting demand for scrap metal recycling in this segment.Key Market Segmentation:By Metal Type•Ferrous•Steel•Iron•Non-Ferrous•Aluminum•Copper•Lead•Nickel•Zinc•Brass•Tin•Gold•OtherBy End-use Industry•Automotive•Shipbuilding•Construction•Mining•Energy & Power•Railway & Transportation•Aerospace & Defense•Oil & Gas•Heavy Equipment Industry•Other It supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across collection, processing, and transportation sectors, conserving up to 95% of the energy required for primary metal production, such as aluminum. Recycling strengthens trade by generating billions in export revenues, with countries like China and Turkey being key importers. It promotes a circular economy, reducing dependency on virgin raw materials and lowering costs associated with environmental degradation. For instance, India saves over $1.2 billion annually in environmental costs by diverting scrap metals from landfills, demonstrating the tangible economic and ecological benefits of recycling.What are the opportunities for the Scrap Metal Recycling Market?Developing nations are increasingly adopting scrap metal recycling to support their growing industrial and infrastructure needs, offering vast market potential.Businesses are increasingly emphasizing circular economy models, creating opportunities for innovation and collaboration in scrap metal recycling processes.Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Scrap Metal Recycling Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4594 Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific dominated the Scrap Metal Recycling market in 2023, accounting for a 42.33% market share. The region's dominance is attributed to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and government-led initiatives promoting recycling in countries such as China, India, and Japan. For instance, China’s National Sword policy on waste imports has pushed domestic recycling efforts, while India’s push for sustainable urbanization boosts demand for recycled metals in construction.Recent Developments•In September 2024, Aurubis AG entered into a development agreement with Australian battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd to create a recycled graphite anode product derived from lithium-ion batteries.•November 2023: Sims Ltd., a global leader in scrap metal and electronics recycling, initiated a strategic review to potentially sell its U.K. scrap yards network. The review aimed to enhance the performance of its U.K. Metal business and maximize shareholder returns.The scrap metal recycling market is growing due to urbanization, industrialization, and advancements in recycling technologies. 