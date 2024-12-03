WOO X Welcomes Caladan as Lead Trader, Empowering Retail Investors with Institutional-Grade Strategies

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a leading global centralized crypto trading platform, known for its innovative trading solutions, proudly announces the onboarding of Caladan , a top digital asset trading fund, as a Lead Trader on its revolutionary Social Trading platform. This partnership unlocks institutional-grade strategies for retail investors, marking a significant milestone in making sophisticated trading accessible to all.

Through WOO X’s Social Trading platform, retail users can now replicate Caladan’s proven, data-driven strategies that boast a seven-year track record of consistent success. Caladan’s quantitative trading approach addresses human error and emotion, focusing instead on solid risk management and the meticulous analysis and backtesting of strategies involving high-quality, lower-volatility assets.

Caladan’s exclusive offerings on WOO X combine the precision of institutional-grade research with the distribution of a retail trading platform. The fund’s smart beta strategies offer a hands-off investment approach for traders seeking exposure to high-potential assets while minimizing risks. These strategies, previously reserved for institutional clients, empower users to outperform traditional BTC spot trading without active portfolio management.

“We’re thrilled to have Caladan join our Social Trading platform,” said Willy Chuang, COO of WOO X. “This partnership epitomizes our mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional trading, delivering high-caliber strategies that reduce the uncertainty retail investors often face.”

"At Caladan, we pride ourselves on developing strategies that are underpinned by rigorous data analysis, meticulous backtesting, and robust risk management,” commented Julia Zhou, CCO of Caladan, “For the first time, these institutional-grade tools are available to retail traders through WOO X, providing unparalleled access to strategies that were once exclusive to institutional players. This marks a significant step forward in leveling the playing field for retail investors worldwide.”

The Social Trading platform delivers a superior experience for participants by offering near-instant liquidity, allowing users to withdraw funds without the long waiting periods typical of institutional strategies. Caladan’s high-quality portfolio assets also reduce slippage, ensuring smoother trade execution for copiers. Reflecting WOO X’s dedication to fairness and transparency, profits are shared only when users are truly in the green, thanks to the platform’s fair profit-sharing model. Together, these features make the platform a uniquely accessible and user-focused solution for retail traders.

Caladan’s debut on the WOO X Social Trading platform signifies a broader shift in the crypto landscape—where retail investors can now harness strategies once exclusive to institutions. With Caladan’s expertise and WOO X’s robust ecosystem, this collaboration ensures participants can capitalize on consistent, data-backed returns in a user-friendly environment.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of professional traders.

About Caladan

Caladan makes digital asset markets more efficient and fair. We support exchanges, tokens, and institutional investors with on-exchange liquidity, DeFi expertise, treasury solutions, and investments. Since 2017, we've been a pioneer in crypto market-making, algorithmically trading 1000+ tokens and transacting over $50B annually.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.

Statements made in this announcement may include forward-looking statements regarding future plans, developments, initiatives, including the integration of AI technologies or performance metrics, and risk management frameworks. These statements are based on current expectations, understanding and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

We strongly recommend that you seek independent advice from a qualified professional before making any decisions related to cryptocurrencies. We shall in NO case be liable for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information contained in this article.

