North West Legislature hosts Special House Sitting For Processing of Division of Revenue Amendment Bill 13 of 2024, 3 Dec
The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will preside over a virtual Special Legislature House Sitting where Members of the Legislature will process the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill (13-2024) final Mandate.
The House Sitting will be held as follows;
Date : 03 December 2024
Venue : Virtual
Time : 08h00
The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.
For more information, contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe
Cell: 079 527 0628
