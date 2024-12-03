Submit Release
North West Legislature hosts Special House Sitting For Processing of Division of Revenue Amendment Bill 13 of 2024, 3 Dec

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will preside over a virtual Special Legislature House Sitting where Members of the Legislature will process the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill (13-2024) final Mandate.

The House Sitting will be held as follows;

Date          : 03 December 2024
Venue      : Virtual  
Time         : 08h00

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.

For more information, contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe 
Cell: 079 527 0628

