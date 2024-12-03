Key Microgreens Market Trend 2024-2033: Product Innovation for Health and Sustainability

Microgreens Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The microgreens market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The microgreens market has seen robust expansion, growing from $1.91 billion in 2023 to $2.14 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.2%. Key factors contributing to this growth include heightened consumer awareness, widespread adoption by restaurants and foodservice providers, the rise of urban agriculture and home gardening, recognition of microgreens as nutrient-dense ingredients, and the increasing popularity of urban farming practices.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Microgreens Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $3.46 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8%. Growth drivers include a focus on sustainable farming and locally sourced products, rising demand for alternative protein sources, increased preference for premium and high-quality ingredients, and the popularity of eco-friendly food products. Notable trends involve investments in research and development of new microgreen varieties, the growing use of microgreens in the food service and cosmetic industries, product innovation, unique microgreen varieties, and eco-conscious packaging solutions.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Microgreens Market?

The adoption of indoor and vertical farming is expected to boost the market. Vertical farming, which involves growing crops in stacked layers within a controlled environment, requires significantly less land compared to traditional farming methods. This approach is well-suited to urban areas and is linked to sustainable, space-efficient agriculture. Indoor vertical farming offers advantages like maximizing crop production, lowering labor costs, and promoting sustainable urban growth. Microgreens, which are ideal for vertical farming due to their small space requirements, are thriving in these setups. According to Bayer, as of 2021, there were 204,387 square meters of indoor farms globally, a number that is projected to grow nearly tenfold to 2 million square meters by 2027. This rise in vertical and indoor farming is expected to drive growth in the market.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Microgreens Market?

Major companies operating in the market include AeroFarms LLC, Goodleaf Farms, Living Earth Farm, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Bowery Farming Inc., Charlie’s Produce (Farmbox Greens LLC), Madar Farms, Metro Microgreens, The Chef's Garden Inc., Koppert Cress USA, Pacific Coast Greens, Great Lakes Growers, Florida Microgreens, Farm.One, BrightFarms, Plenty, Bright Agrotech, Edenworks, Green Sense Farms, Local Roots Farms, Lufa Farms, Square Roots, Urban Oasis, Urban Produce, Vertical Harvest, Zip Grow, Infinite Harvest, Harvest Urban Farms

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Microgreens Market?

Major companies operating in microgreens are focusing on innovating products, such as Broccoli Microgreens Superfood Powder, to provide reliable services to customers. Broccoli Microgreens Superfood Powder is used as microgreens powder to improve the health of people and the planet through nutrient-dense products. For instance, in February 2023, True Grace Health, a US-based nutritional supplement company, launched Broccoli Microgreens Superfood Powder. Broccoli Microgreens Superfood Powder is the first microgreen powder certified by the Regenerative Organic Alliance, a US-based non-profit organization, as Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) microgreen powder. It is suitable for adults and children aged four years and older. It is made from freeze-dried broccoli microgreens that are grown on American soil.

How Is the Global Microgreens Market Segmented?

The microgreens market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Arugula, Peas, Basil, Radish, Cress, Other Types

2) By Category: Organic, Conventional

3) By Farming Method: Indoor Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Other Farming

4) By End User: Retail, Food Service, Other End-users

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Microgreens Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Microgreens Market Definition and Overview

Microgreens refer to small plants between sprouts and baby greens in height, standing 1-3 inches (2.5-7.5 cm) tall. Microgreens can be grown from various seeds and are particularly convenient to grow because they can be grown anywhere, including outside, in greenhouses, and even on your windowsill. They come in various colors and textures, fragrant flavor, and contain concentrated nutrients. Compared to their more developed counterparts, they frequently have higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The stems and leaves of microgreens are the only edible parts, making them more comparable to baby greens. Microgreens are used in various cold and warm recipes and are consumed raw, juiced, or blended.

The Microgreens Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Microgreens Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Microgreens Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into microgreens market size, microgreens market drivers and trends, microgreens market major players, microgreens competitors' revenues, microgreens market positioning, and microgreens market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

