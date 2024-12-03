Global Medical Tubing Market Set For 12.2% Growth, Reaching $21.03 Billion By 2028

Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The medical tubing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

The medical tubing market has experienced significant growth in recent years, increasing from $11.95 billion in 2023 to $13.25 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth is driven by advancements in medical device manufacturing, improved infection control measures, increased use in cardiovascular procedures and surgical applications, as well as the rise of miniaturization and microfluidics technologies.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Medical Tubing Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $21.03 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth is attributed to advancements in precision medicine, the expansion of telemedicine services, the adoption of biodegradable materials, global health initiatives, and the aging population. Key trends include innovations in neurology and brain monitoring, enhanced drug delivery systems, diagnostic advancements, biocompatibility improvements, and progress in tissue engineering.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Medical Tubing Market?

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the expansion of the market. Conditions such as asthma, lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and others, which are caused by factors like tobacco smoking, air pollution, allergens, and occupational hazards, are fueling this growth. As medical tubes are vital components in ventilators that assist with breathing, the rising incidence of respiratory diseases will increase demand for these products. For example, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the percentage of adults in the U.S. with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, or chronic bronchitis increased from 4.6% in 2020 to 5.0% in 2021. Therefore, the growing number of respiratory diseases is expected to drive the medical tubing market's growth.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Medical Tubing Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Saint-Gobain S.A., Freudenberg Medical LLC, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Avient Corporation, Raumedic AG, Micro-Tek Corp., NewAge Industries Inc., Axiom Medical Inc., NovoSci Corp., Vanguard Products Corp., Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Absolute Custom Extrusions Inc., Petro Extrusion Technologies Inc., Pexco LLC, GSH Industries Inc., Teleflex Medical OEM LLC, Putnam Plastics Corporation, Tekni-Plex Inc., Nordson Corporation, Qosina Corp., Vesta Inc., Lubrizol Life Science Health, Grayline LLC, Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical, Spectrum Plastics Group Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Applied Plastics Co. Inc., Duke Empirical Inc., Biomerics LLC, Polyzen Inc., Resonetics LLC

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Medical Tubing Market?

Product innovation is a significant trend driving growth in the market. Leading companies are focusing on introducing new and innovative medical tubing solutions to enhance performance and improve clinical outcomes. By utilizing advanced manufacturing techniques and the latest technologies, companies are launching unique medical tubes designed for efficiency and effectiveness. One standout innovation is the braided medical tube, which enhances the flexibility and strength of catheters and medical tubing. Braided tubes are now commonly used in a variety of medical procedures, including cardiovascular, neurovascular, and endoscopic treatments involving the gastrointestinal system. For instance, in January 2021, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. introduced braid and coil-reinforced polyamide tubing, offering engineers the ability to leverage key properties like torque, flexibility, and strength in designing new catheters.

What Are the Segments of the Global Medical Tubing Market?

The medical tubing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Silicone, Polyolefins, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonates, Fluoropolymers, Other Products

2) By Application: Bulk Disposable Tubing, Drug Delivery Systems, Catheters, Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Medical Labs, Other End-Users

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Medical Tubing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Medical Tubing Market

Medical tubing refers to a small intricate, customized tube used to transfer fluids to and from the body as well as to administer devices. Medical tubes are manufactured in a sterile environment with no risk of contamination as they are commonly used in anesthesia and respiratory apparatus, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, and others for fluid management and drainage.

The Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Medical Tubing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into medical tubing market size, medical tubing market drivers and trends, medical tubing market major players, medical tubing competitors' revenues, medical tubing market positioning, and medical tubing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

