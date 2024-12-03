Key Medical Aesthetics Market Trend 2024-2033: Robotic-Assisted Surgery Adoption

Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The medical aesthetics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The medical aesthetics market has grown rapidly, expanding from $11.5 billion in 2023 to $13.11 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 14.0%. Historical growth has been propelled by the aging population, the booming cosmetic industry, rising consumer awareness, growth in medical tourism, and regulatory approvals facilitating innovative aesthetic solutions.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is anticipated to grow significantly, forecasted to reach $21.02 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.5%. Growth will be driven by the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures, virtual consultations, personalized aesthetic solutions, and eco-friendly products, along with increasing influence from social media. Key trends include combination therapies, advancements in regenerative aesthetics, the use of AI and machine learning, virtual reality for pain management, and ultrasound-based treatments.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Medical Aesthetics Market?

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is driving the expansion of the market. These procedures, known for being quick, safe, effective, and requiring minimal downtime, are becoming increasingly popular. For example, in January 2023, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that liposuction was the most performed cosmetic surgical procedure, with over 1.9 million cases, marking a 24.8% year-over-year increase. This growing preference for minimally invasive techniques is accelerating the growth of the medical aesthetics industry.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Medical Aesthetics Market?

Major companies operating in the market include AbbVie Inc., Medytox Inc., Galderma S.A., Alma Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Cutera Inc., Solta Medical LLC, Quanta System SpA, Sisram Medical Ltd., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Lumenis Inc., Candela Corporation, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Lumenis Ltd., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., Sciton Inc., Sinclair Pharma, Syneron Medical Ltd., ThermiGen LLC, Venus Concept Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Allergan plc, BioForm Medical Inc., EndyMed Medical Ltd., Invasix Aesthetic Solutions Inc., Lutronic Corporation

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Medical Aesthetics Market Size?

The adoption of robotic-assisted surgery is a major trend in the market. Companies are investing in advanced technological solutions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, UK-based Smith+Nephew launched CORI, an advanced handheld robotic system designed for total and partial knee replacements. This compact and mobile device integrates a 3D intraoperative imaging system with robotic sculpting tools, providing a digital operating room experience. CORI enables less painful treatments with fewer revisions, leading to improved patient satisfaction.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market?

The medical aesthetics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners, Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices

2) By Technology: Invasive, Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail

4) By Application: Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Other Applications

5) By End User: Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Home Care

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Medical Aesthetics Market

North America will be the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Definition of the Medical Aesthetics Market

Medical aesthetics refers to the umbrella term for several medically guided cosmetic procedures. Treatment options include laser procedures, wrinkle-reduction procedures, fillers, chemical peels, and hair transplants.

The Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into medical aesthetics market size, medical aesthetics market drivers and trends, medical aesthetics market major players, medical aesthetics competitors' revenues, medical aesthetics market positioning, and medical aesthetics market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

