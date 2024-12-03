Rising Surgical Procedures: A Key Driver Transforming the Medical Adhesive Tapes Market 2024

Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The medical adhesive tapes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The medical adhesive tapes market has witnessed rapid growth, climbing from $8.26 billion in 2023 to $9.2 billion in 2024, with an impressive CAGR of 11.4%. Key drivers include the growing number of surgical procedures, an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and increased medical research and development activities.

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast and Annual Growth Rate Predictions

The market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $13.51 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Key drivers include advancements in telemedicine, pediatric healthcare, infection prevention protocols, trauma care, and medical device adhesion. Leading trends for the forecast period include innovations in advanced wound care products, digital health monitoring, biocompatible and skin-friendly adhesives, wearable health devices, and cutting-edge adhesive technologies.

Gain Complete Insights into the Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6510&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Medical Adhesive Tapes Market?

The rising number of surgical procedures is a major contributor to the growth of the market. Surgical tapes and bandages are essential in pre- and post-operative care to manage blood loss and facilitate wound healing. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported a 9.6% increase in elective surgery admissions in 2021 compared to 2020, following reduced restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This uptick in surgical procedures is boosting the demand for medical adhesive tapes.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-adhesive-tapes-global-market-report

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Medical Adhesive Tapes Market?

Major companies operating in the market include 3M Company, A.M.G. Medical Inc., Adchem Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCT Tapes, Dermamed Coatings Company LLC, Dermarite Industries LLC., Jiangsu Nanfang Medical Co. Ltd., Libatape Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lohmann GmbH And Co. Kg, Mactac LLC, Nitto Denko Corporation, Paul Hartmann Ag, Scapa Group plc, Pinnacle Technologies, Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation, Essity AB, Dynarex Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care, Andover Healthcare Inc., Cohera Medical Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Protec International Ltd., Organogenesis Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Polymer Science Inc., Adhezion Biomedical LLC, Santex Group

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size?

Technological advancements are reshaping the market, with innovations like silicone-based adhesives leading the way. For example, in February 2023, 3M introduced the 3M Medical Tape 4578, capable of adhering to skin for up to 28 days—a significant improvement over the previous standard of 14 days. Designed for use with health monitors, sensors, and long-term medical wearables, this innovation supports a more patient-centric model of care by enhancing comfort and reliability.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market?

The medical adhesive tapes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, Other Types

2) By Material: Paper, Fabric, Plastic

3) By Application: Surgery, Wound Dressing, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Medical Adhesive Tapes Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Defining the Medical Adhesive Tapes Market

Medical adhesive tape refers to a type of strip of fabric or other material that is coated with a pressure-sensitive material on one side and sticks quickly to a wounded surface. These tapes are usually breathable, comfortable, and easy to use, and they cover wounds to reduce exposure to germs.

The Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into medical adhesive tapes market size, medical adhesive tapes market drivers and trends, medical adhesive tapes market major players, medical adhesive tapes competitors' revenues, medical adhesive tapes market positioning, and medical adhesive tapes market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesive-tapes-global-market-report

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.