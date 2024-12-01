TAIWAN, December 1 - President Lai attends banquet hosted by overseas community in Honolulu

On the evening of November 30 local time (noon of December 1 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te attended an expatriate banquet in Honolulu while transiting through Hawaii en route to state visits to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau. In remarks, President Lai thanked our overseas community members for supporting Taiwan at international venues, and stated that Taiwan’s democracy is a model for the international community, and our technologies and economy can help the world achieve further progress. So long as Taiwan maintains solidarity and works hard, he said, we can certainly overcome all manner of difficulties and gain even greater affirmation from the international community.

President Lai stated that since he took office on May 20, this is the first time that he is traveling to visit our allies the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, and making transit stops in Hawaii and Guam. He thanked our overseas community members for traveling from afar to gather together, saying we’re all on Team Taiwan, and no one is tougher than Taiwan.

President Lai said he is grateful to the United States for its assistance provided under the principles of safety, dignity, comfort, and convenience, which ensures the success of the trip. He said he is especially delighted that his first stop is in Hawaii, and sincerely thanked American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson for her warm welcome, as well as Governor Josh Green and the Hawaii state government for their wonderful hospitality.

President Lai indicated that the same morning, he visited Bishop Museum, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, and the USS Arizona Memorial, adding that he is also pleased to meet with everyone there that evening. He thanked Managing Director Larson, Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Representatives Jill Tokuda and Ed Case, and all the distinguished guests for joining, saying he also deeply appreciates our overseas Taiwanese communities’ passionate support.

President Lai stated that he is honored to accept the generous gift of the US flag and the Hawaii state flag from the Hawaiian State Legislature on behalf of the people of Taiwan. This meaningful gift, he said, symbolizes the longstanding, rock-solid friendship between Taiwan and the US, and lays the foundation for further collaboration in the future. He said that that day’s visit to the USS Arizona Memorial in particular reminds us of the importance of ensuring peace. Peace is priceless, and war has no winners, he said, and together, we must do our utmost to avoid war.

The president indicated that after years of effort, Taiwan’s democracy is now a model for the international community, and our technologies and economy can help the world achieve further progress. The international community also appreciates Taiwan for its giving and generous spirit, he added. President Lai said that he is confident that for Taiwan’s future, so long as we maintain solidarity, we can certainly overcome all manner of difficulties, and that Taiwan can definitely keep getting better and better.

When Taiwan’s national baseball team took part in the recent World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 tournament, President Lai said, no one gave Taiwan much chance of winning, but in the end, Taiwan took the championship. Similarly, he said, the international community once had a dim view of Taiwan, but as long as we maintain solidarity and work hard, we can gain even greater affirmation from the international community.

Managing Director Larson then delivered remarks, in which she welcomed President Lai on his transit through Hawaii, and emphasized that his stopover was an opportunity to enhance the partnership with Taiwan. She added that a few days later in Guam, she would speak further about the US’s firm commitment to Taiwan’s democracy and security, and about the importance of maintaining peace and stability.

Managing Director Larson mentioned that the US continues to focus on supporting Taiwan’s international space, encourages all countries to strengthen engagement with Taiwan, and supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, because the entire world can benefit from Taiwan’s expertise and resources to respond to today’s most difficult global challenges and jointly advance Indo-Pacific regional prosperity.

AIT Chairperson Laura Rosenberger, who was on parental leave, welcomed President Lai via recorded video, and wished him a successful stopover in Honolulu as well as smooth visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau.

Chairperson Rosenberger stated that it is an invaluable opportunity for President Lai to interact with opinion leaders, overseas community members, and leaders at the state and local levels, and that she felt sure his stopover would further consolidate the rock-solid relations between Taiwan and the US. She also said she was pleased that Managing Director Larson was there to represent AIT in receiving President Lai in Honolulu, and wished him a pleasant stay.

Lieutenant Governor Luke then delivered remarks, first conveying sincere welcome and regards on behalf of the state of Hawaii and Governor Green. She noted that Taiwan and Hawaii have enjoyed sister-state relations for 31 years, and maintain close ties. She said that both face the challenges of climate change and sustainable development, and share an Austronesian background, values, and culture.

Lieutenant Governor Luke mentioned that when the island of Maui was hit by devastating fires last year, Taiwan immediately sprang to Maui’s aid. She noted that Taiwan’s government donated US$500,000 to fund post-disaster reconstruction, and beyond that, Taiwanese individuals and businesses also donated funds to help, so she thanked the people of Taiwan for their kindness. In the future, she said, Hawaii will remain committed to maintaining its friendship with Taiwan.

Representative Tokuda then delivered remarks, stating that the US must continue to stand by Taiwan and together work to spur regional peace and stability. She also praised President Lai for the considerable efforts he has made toward peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, spurring trade and economic development as well as educational and cultural exchanges, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. She expressed that President Lai’s visit signals that we can choose peace and emphasizes that Taiwan plays an important role in the Pacific region.

Representative Case also delivered remarks, noting that Taiwan has a flourishing democracy and close economic ties with the state of Hawaii, and the two both face climate change and other challenges. He said that he hopes President Lai will take advantage of this trip to say “aloha” to other Pacific nations and that Hawaii would always be a good friend to Taiwan, and welcomed the president to come back anytime for another visit.

Earlier, 17 members of Congress from Hawaii, including Representatives Dee Morikawa and Adrian Tam, presented a US flag and a Hawaii state flag to President Lai as symbols of friendship between Taiwan and the US.