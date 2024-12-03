Cycling for a Better Future by Chris Chung, Chien Chun Feng and Chun Yu Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Cycling for a Better Future

Giant Group's ESG Strategy Branding Recognized for Excellence in Sustainability Communication by Prestigious International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of graphic design, has announced "Cycling for a Better Future" by Chris Chung, Chien Chun Feng and Chun Yu as the Bronze Winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the winning work within the graphic design industry, celebrating its innovative approach to communicating sustainability initiatives.The award-winning ESG strategy branding for Giant Group showcases the relevance of effective visual communication in driving positive environmental and social change. By consolidating the company's sustainability goals into clear pillars and messaging, the design aligns with current industry trends and needs, demonstrating how thoughtful branding can empower organizations to convey their commitments to diverse audiences.Cycling for a Better Future stands out for its dynamic use of gradient colors and circular shapes inspired by bicycle wheels, symbolizing Giant Group's forward momentum and commitment to a broad spectrum of sustainability initiatives. The design effectively synthesizes the company's complex array of efforts into a coherent and visually compelling ESG strategy, enabling targeted communication across all stakeholders.This recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as motivation for the RedPeak team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity in sustainability communication. The award highlights the potential for innovative branding to inspire and influence industry standards, fostering a culture of excellence and social responsibility within the graphic design community.Project Members:Cycling for a Better Future was designed by a talented team at RedPeak, including Strategist Marco Negri, Designer Stacey Chun Yu, Senior Designer Tina Chien Chun Feng, Creative Director Chun Cheng Chung, Senior Account Manager Anew Yu Hsin Lin, and CEO Ya Ting Yu. The project was led by Chris Chung, Chien Chun Feng and Chun Yu, who played instrumental roles in developing the award-winning ESG strategy and branding.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Chris Chung, Chien Chun Feng and Chun YuRedPeak, established in New York in 2010, assists clients in developing global brands for the 21st century. With a focus on building brands that bond, the agency serves a diverse portfolio of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, "hidden champions," and startups. RedPeak's founder also co-founded the kyu group in 2014, which has since acquired influential agencies like IDEO, Sid Lee, and SYPartners, with the purpose of being "the source of creativity which propels the economy and society forward."About Giant GroupFounded in 1972, Giant Group has spent the past 50 years demonstrating the potential for innovation and development through meaningful partnerships that integrate the industry value chain with their global business. With a focus on collaboration, Giant Group has shown its partners what is possible when working together towards a common goal, resulting in successful partnerships that have driven progress and helped shape the cycling industry.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that showcase a high degree of creativity and practicality, acknowledging the skill of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning this award highlights the designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs distinguished by their ingenuity and astuteness, as determined by a blind peer review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award not only honors creative minds but also promotes a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

