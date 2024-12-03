CZ6-23001 by JunJie Xie Wins Bronze in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Innovative Multifunctional Solar Lamp Recognized for Excellence in Lighting Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced JunJie Xie as a Bronze winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category for the innovative work "CZ6-23001". This multifunctional solar lamp showcases exceptional design excellence and functionality, earning its place among the best in the industry.CZ6-23001 stands out for its relevance to current trends and needs within the lighting industry. By integrating solar charging technology, this environmentally friendly product reduces pollution and promotes renewable resources. Its compact design and versatile features, including a nightlight, flashlight, portable power bank, and mosquito repellent functions, make it an ideal companion for outdoor travel and activities.The unique design of CZ6-23001 sets it apart from competitors. The solar and lighting modules are cleverly designed for easy storage, while the built-in mosquito coil plate allows for hassle-free mosquito repellent action. The detachable handle structure provides flexibility in hanging the product, adapting to various environments. With a powerful flashlight module capable of illuminating up to 200 meters and a 10000mAh high-performance lithium battery, this lamp offers reliable and long-lasting performance.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category serves as a motivation for JunJie Xie and the team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition highlights their dedication to creating products that not only enhance functionality but also contribute to environmental sustainability and user convenience.CZ6-23001 was designed by Jun Jie Xie, with Xue Dong Weng as the Design Director and Ke Zou as a designer on the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About JunJie XieJunJie Xie is a talented designer from China, associated with HongKong Etech, a high-tech enterprise known for its global presence in science and technology innovation. With over 13 years of experience in the consumer electronics field, HongKong Etech has established strong partnerships with internationally renowned customers, covering a wide range of smart communication products.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs showcase the designers' ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance quality of life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the award recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that benefit society. Entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a fair and rigorous selection process.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

