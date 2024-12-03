Addpakk by Mono Design Studio Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Addpakk

Mono Design Studio's Innovative Board Game Packaging Recognized for Excellence by International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Mono Design Studio 's "Addpakk" as the Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and practicality of Addpakk, a board game designed for bachelor and bachelorette parties.Addpakk's innovative packaging design not only serves as a container for the game but also functions as a toy itself. The design's relevance to the Packaging industry lies in its ability to engage users and enhance their experience beyond the traditional scope of packaging. By combining basic geometric shapes that can be assembled into various figures, Addpakk encourages interaction and fosters connections among participants, aligning with the social nature of the events it is designed for.What sets Addpakk apart is its unique blend of form and function. The packaging's design is built upon a foundation of simplicity, utilizing basic geometric shapes and a clean, white background to create a fresh and modern aesthetic. The custom-designed font family features exaggerated accents and punctuation, infusing the design with a sense of dynamism and playfulness. The innovative use of the card's two-to-one ratio across all surfaces and the ability to construct figures from four cards or boxes demonstrate a thoughtful and cohesive design approach.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Mono Design Studio's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. It showcases their ability to create functional and engaging packaging solutions that resonate with users and stand out in the market. The award is expected to inspire the studio to continue exploring innovative concepts and materials, setting new standards for the industry.Addpakk was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team at Mono Design Studio. The project was led by Creative Director Reka Rodler and Art Director Eszter Dusa-Kovacs, with valuable contributions from Junior Graphic Designer Noemi Kersak. The design process involved close collaboration with the client, Hanna Szigeti, and the final product was beautifully captured by Photographer Balint Csizmadia and Videographers Zoltan Tukacs and Viktor Dusa. Printing Producer Duplex Rota ensured the high-quality production of the packaging.About Mono Design StudioMono Design Studio is a Hungarian graphic design studio that specializes in brand development and visual concept design. Founded by Eszter Dusa-Kovács and Réka Rodler, the studio strives for a reduced visual appearance and raw design, guided by their motto: "RAW DESIGN. BOLD VISUAL ESSENCE. PROGRESSIVE RESEARCH AND STRATEGY." Mono Design Studio's approach involves joint workshops, extensive research, and the planning of visual and verbal strategies to create unique and irresistible brand concepts.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, and brand identity reflection. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a notable achievement in the field of packaging design, acknowledging the skill and dedication of designers who create solutions that enhance people's lives and contribute to the advancement of the industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition is open to entries from all countries and across all industries, with a distinguished jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluating each submission based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, the A' Design Award drives global appreciation for the principles of good design and fosters a cycle of inspiration and advancement.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit:

